Axemen must think big to win

Brad Greenshields
| 29th Apr 2017 4:00 AM
Brannon Murray is one of four Coffs Snappers players selected in the MNC Rugby Axemen team to play in the NSW Country Championships this weekend.
JUST because MNC Rugby has struggled in recent years in representative football doesn't mean this year's team should think it's going to be an also ran.

That's the message from Axemen coach Angus Anderson ahead of this weekend's NSW Country Championships being played in Port Macquarie.

"Sure we'd like to be in tier one, but we have a three-year plan and sometimes if you think you're a minnow team you will deliver minnow performances. I don't subscribe to that," Anderson said.

With Hastings Valley winning the past three MNC Rugby premierships, it has 10 players in the 26-man senior Axemen squad.

The two Coffs Harbour teams haven't been ignored by selectors though.

The SCU Marlins pair of AJ Gilbert and James Perrett will be joined by Lloyd Simms-Chambers, Brannon Murray, Matthew Schultz and Zade Goodenough from the Coffs Rugby Snappers.

The Mid North Coast team is in tier two of the draw and will play it's first match at 2.40pm today against "the best loser" of the Central Coast and Far North Coast match-up or the clash between New England and Western Plains.

"I don't really care who we play because we want to test ourselves against the best," Anderson said.

The Colts Country Championship is also being played this weekend.

Snappers players Jedd and Jonah Mitchell, Talon Dean and Trent Withers as well as Alex O'Donnell, Edward Hallett, Riley Dalton, Kurt Nicol and Logan Stevens from the Marlins will be playing in the younger team.

MNC RUGBY

This weekend is the first time the Senior and Colts NSW Country Championships will be held on the Mid North Coast.

Each of the nine NSW Country Zones will be represented at the championships.

coffs snappers mnc rugby nsw country championships scu marlins

