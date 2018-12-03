Axemen give back to the community

COOKING UP A STORM: Orara Valley coach Col Speed and club stalwart Kevin Anderson fire up the barbecue at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

Rugby league: THE Orara Valley Axemen were offering breakfast with a smile for those in need on Saturday morning.

The club fired up the barbecue at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre in the early hours offering a hearty start to the weekend for 25 grateful locals.

Axemen coach Col Speed said the thought behind the club's act of kindness was simple.

"It's just a case of giving back to the community," Speed said.

"As a sporting club we should always be looking to give back but also I think it's a case for us, all of our players and committee, to have an appreciation of our own lives.

"I just think it's something that as a sporting club we should do."

Speed said it was an action seen earlier in the year that inspired the club to perform such a charitable act.

At the Orara Valley Fair, there was a lady from a company that collected the leftover food and passed it on to homeless and needy people. An act of giving to those less fortunate the club thought it should it replicate.

"I just thought it was something we could do as a football club," he said.

"We're in a day and age where the younger generation want a lot given to them rather than giving back and contributing that way.

"In saying that though, the instant response and the support has been fantastic. I think the smaller the club the more they want to give back and with just two or three phone calls, everyone was on board."

Midcoast Eggs, Woolworths at Park Avenue, Spar supermarket at Jetty Village, Coastal Blend and Country Meats all supported the event.

"The people at Country Meats told us if we ran out to come back in and get some more to make sure nobody goes hungry," Speed said.

It marked the first Axemen breakfast but the club said it definitely won't be the last. In fact Orara Valley is looking at other ways to help.

"Is there something else we can do before Christmas?" Speed asked.

"Maybe a blanket run or something that people possibly need away from food. It's definitely something we want to keep going."

Speed said plans for an on-field assault in 2019 are well under way with pre-season trials at home against Evans Head, Macksville and the Redfern All Blacks locked in.

"Pre-season is going well. We've had four training sessions so far.

"We've picked up a few new players, we've lost a few but that's part and parcel of pre-season. But what we've got is quality and we want to build on that and the training sessions have been quality as well."

Training at the Coramba Sportsground will resume after the Christmas/New Year break on Tuesday, January 15.