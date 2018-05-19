Axemen cautious about rebounding Rebels

South Grafton's speed in the backs could cause some headaches for Orara Valley at Coramba Sportground tomorrow.

South Grafton's speed in the backs could cause some headaches for Orara Valley at Coramba Sportground tomorrow. Brad Greenshields

BEWARE an opponent coming off a loss.

While Orara Valley is riding a high after beating Coffs Harbour last week to stay at the top of the Group 2 table, Axemen coach Col Speed is wary of South Grafton after they suffered a surprise loss to Macksville last week.

"Sometimes I don't think it's a good thing playing against a team that has just had a loss like that,” Speed said.

"We need to look to build on what we've done.”

The coach added last week's big win doesn't mean this is a time for the Axemen to rest on their laurels.

"Training was good on Tuesday and the boys were keeping a lid on it and rightly so,” he said. "We were really good in some areas but there were other areas that we need to work on.”

Coffs Harbour has already lost to the top two teams on the table this season and will be out to ensure it doesn't drop a third match against the Ghosts tomorrow.

In a quirk of this year's fixture, tomorrow will be the first of two straight weeks the Comets will be required to travel to Frank McGuren Park.

Macksville at home is always a dangerous proposition and the Sea Eagles will be determined to upset Sawtell tomorrow to stay right in touch with the top five.

GROUP 2

Orara Valley v South Grafton

Grafton Ghosts v Coffs Harbour

Macksville v Sawtell

Bye: Nambucca Heads (lower grades at Bellingen).

Catch up with Joey

RUGBY League immortal Andrew Johns will be the guest speaker at a sportsman's night held at the Coffs Hotel next month.

The function is being held on Friday, June 22, a couple of nights before Origin II.