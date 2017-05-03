Axemen back in business

GOOD TIMES: The MNC Rugby Axemen celebrate scoring a vital try in the Richardson Shield final against Far North Coast.

THE MID North Coast Rugby representative team created history in Port Macquarie on Sunday when they claimed the NSW Country Championship tier two title.

Never in the history of of MNC Rugby had the Axemen won the Richardson Shield but now the trophy cabinet boasts the valuable piece of silverware.

Prior to the Championships, MNC Rugby coach Angus Anderson said his long-term plan was to turn the local representative team into a tier one powerhouse.

With the weekend's victory, that plan is already starting to bear fruit.

"That's stage one of three complete, we've got a couple of years to go, but that's step one done and dusted,” Anderson said.

After letting in two early tries in the Shield final against Far North Coast, the Axemen turned a 12 point deficit into a 21-12 half-time with one of the tries being scored by SCU Marlins forward AJ Gilbert.

After the break the northern opposition threw all they could at the Axemen but the home team defended grimly lead before they held out a determined Far North Coast to win 31-17.

Anderson said victory cam on the back of teamwork and sacrifice rather than simply offering up flashes of individual brilliance.

"The thing about our team is that it's a team effort, there's no individuals,” he said.

"I don't coach for individuals, it's about the team and that's why we won it.”