Axemen certain abuse of a racial nature didn't happen
ORARA Valley refutes claims made by a South Grafton official during the week that a spectator racially vilified a player when the Rebels played there a week ago.
A South Grafton offical alleges that a spectator yelled out a racial slur to centre Luke French after the speedster was sent from the field by the referee late in the match.
The official claims a spectator yelled out 'get in the shed you useless black c**t'.
Axemen president Peter Spinks said it's a situation his club viewed seriously, investigated thoroughly and found no evidence such a comment was made.
"Orara Valley has made its own inquiries into the matter, we've interviewed a number of spectators that were at the ground in that area last weekend and all of their comments were that there were zero racial comments made," Spinks said.
Spinks said that Orara Valley is confident its members know the club's stance regarding racism.
"We take a zero tolerance stance in in any racial comments whatsoever as we proved last year when we dealt with a racial incident that occurred out here," he said.