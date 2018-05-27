Axemen certain abuse of a racial nature didn't happen

ORARA Valley refutes claims made by a South Grafton official during the week that a spectator racially vilified a player when the Rebels played there a week ago.

A South Grafton offical alleges that a spectator yelled out a racial slur to centre Luke French after the speedster was sent from the field by the referee late in the match.

The official claims a spectator yelled out 'get in the shed you useless black c**t'.

Axemen president Peter Spinks said it's a situation his club viewed seriously, investigated thoroughly and found no evidence such a comment was made.

"Orara Valley has made its own inquiries into the matter, we've interviewed a number of spectators that were at the ground in that area last weekend and all of their comments were that there were zero racial comments made," Spinks said.

AXEMEN BRAINSTRUST: Club president Peter Spinks and coach Col Speed watch the action against the Sawtell Panthers. Group 2 rugby league 27 May 2018 Coramba Sportsground Photo: Brad Greenshields Brad Greenshields

Spinks said that Orara Valley is confident its members know the club's stance regarding racism.

"We take a zero tolerance stance in in any racial comments whatsoever as we proved last year when we dealt with a racial incident that occurred out here," he said.