Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Orara Valley denies racial abuse claims
Rugby League

Axemen certain abuse of a racial nature didn't happen

Brad Greenshields
by
27th May 2018 7:30 PM

ORARA Valley refutes claims made by a South Grafton official during the week that a spectator racially vilified a player when the Rebels played there a week ago.

A South Grafton offical alleges that a spectator yelled out a racial slur to centre Luke French after the speedster was sent from the field by the referee late in the match.

The official claims a spectator yelled out 'get in the shed you useless black c**t'.

Axemen president Peter Spinks said it's a situation his club viewed seriously, investigated thoroughly and found no evidence such a comment was made.

"Orara Valley has made its own inquiries into the matter, we've interviewed a number of spectators that were at the ground in that area last weekend and all of their comments were that there were zero racial comments made," Spinks said.

AXEMEN BRAINSTRUST: Club president Peter Spinks and coach Col Speed watch the action against the Sawtell Panthers. Group 2 rugby league 27 May 2018 Coramba Sportsground Photo: Brad Greenshields
AXEMEN BRAINSTRUST: Club president Peter Spinks and coach Col Speed watch the action against the Sawtell Panthers. Group 2 rugby league 27 May 2018 Coramba Sportsground Photo: Brad Greenshields Brad Greenshields

Spinks said that Orara Valley is confident its members know the club's stance regarding racism. 

"We take a zero tolerance stance in in any racial comments whatsoever as we proved last year when we dealt with a racial incident that occurred out here," he said.

Photos
View Gallery

Related Items

coramba sportsground country rugby league group 2 luke french orara valley axemen peter spinks racial abuse racial vilification rugby league south grafton rebels
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Missing boy found in Coffs Harbour

    Missing boy found in Coffs Harbour

    Breaking UPDATE: Boy who went missing in Coffs Harbour earlier today has been found safe and well.

    • 27th May 2018 8:03 PM
    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sport Check out the weekend scores and opinion from Coffs Coast sport.

    Police treat Glenreagh church fire as suspicious

    premium_icon Police treat Glenreagh church fire as suspicious

    News NSW Police and RFS are investigating the cause of the blaze

    Conservationists say it's the 'modern equivalent of whaling'

    Conservationists say it's the 'modern equivalent of whaling'

    News Claims Government is 'keeping public in the dark' about logging laws

    Local Partners