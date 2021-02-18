Axed Test star’s survives ugly disaster

Joe Burns has started the second half of the Sheffield Shield perfectly, bouncing back after the summer from hell saw him lose his Test spot.

Queensland star Joe Burns is back in the runs after slamming a century in his first opportunity in the Sheffield Shield after his Test axing.

Burns had a dismal start to the Shield Season when he scored just 62 runs in nine innings to start the year.

But thrown in the deep end against India, it looked like it could have paid off as he brought up a 50 to score the winnings runs in the first Test.

It appeared to be a false start with Burns dumped after scoring 0 and 4 in the Boxing Day Test.

Hardly coming into the series in any sort of form, Burns had been solid for the Brisbane Heat with 180 runs at 22.50 but had been itching to get back in the whites.

It was his first Shield hundred in almost a year and even more impressively, he was the lone hand, scoring more than half the Queensland runs.

He was eventually caught in the deep for 171 off 217 balls with 18 fours and three sixes, bringing Queensland's innings of 275 to a close as the last man out.

It was a special performance from the under pressure star as Queensland collapsed around him.

After sharing a 115-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne, the Bulls lost 6/37 with the middle order folding in just over 10 overs.

25 from Xavier Bartlett helped the tail add more than 100 runs with Burns scoring a lions share of the runs.

Some were glad to see Burns back in the runs.

Joe Burns makes 171 out of Queensland's 275



That's 62% of the runs#SheffieldShield — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) February 18, 2021

The @qldcricket scorecard against Tasmania makes for some ugly reading unless your name is Burns, Labuschagne or Bartlett. #cricket pic.twitter.com/TZyM3LujD2 — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) February 18, 2021

It cames after Caleb Jewell slammed 140 in Tasmania's first inning score of 332.

The difference was that the Tigers had six player reach at least 20, although the second highest score was 27 from Beau Webster.

Tasmania finished day 2 at 0/7, a lead of 64.

LYON SPARKS VICTORIAN COLLAPSE

They don't call him the GOAT for nothing as Nathan Lyon showed Victoria who's boss with figures of 6/21.

Victoria were 2/152 chasing NSW's first innings of 165 but then Lyon struck, sparking a collapse of 8/48.

While it's not a good sign for the collapse prone Australian order, Lyon only took nine wickets in the Test series against India and was back against the domestic rivals.

It comes after Nic Maddinson took Mitchell Starc to task. He finished with figures of 0/71 off 14 overs, while Test bowling teammate Josh Hazlewood also went wicketless with 0/44 off 16 overs.

NSW finished the day at 1/22, still 13 runs behind on the first innings.

Originally published as Axed Test star's survives ugly disaster