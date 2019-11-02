Menu
Crime

Axe-wielding man shot dead in face-off with police

by Jess Verrender
2nd Nov 2019 9:36 AM
An axe-wielding man has died after being shot during a confrontation with police on the NSW Central Coast.

Police were called to reports of a dispute between neighbours at a house on The Entrance Rd at Erina about 10.20pm on Friday.

Flames could be seen coming from the side of the house and two officers forced open the front door, police said.

An axe-wielding man allegedly threatened the officers and was shot.

The 45-year-old died despite paramedics' efforts to treat him.

Neighbours heard three consecutive gun shots fired, followed by a convoy of police vehicles arriving to the street in a matter of minutes.

One said she saw 12 police cars, an ambulance and fire engine lining the side street and spilling onto The Entrance Rd.

"We have never seen so much police presence in our lives,so knew something bad must have happened,"she said.

She said the neighbourhood was quiet and friendly "but we could always sense trouble from that house".

Police said a team from the homicide squad will investigate, and the coroner will determine the man's cause of death and examine the circumstances leading up to it.

