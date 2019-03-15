Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were called to Cabramatta West last night after reports of two men fighting and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head. Picture: TNV
Police were called to Cabramatta West last night after reports of two men fighting and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head. Picture: TNV
Crime

Pedestrian hit by car then killed by axe

by Phoebe Loomes
15th Mar 2019 9:18 AM

A MAN has died after suffering axe wounds during a fight that followed a car crash in Sydney's west.

Two men were fighting on Luker Road in Cabramatta after a car hit a pedestrian about 8.45pm last night. Emergency services arrived and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head - police say the man had also been hit by a car.

Paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Another man, 75, was arrested at the scene and an axe, believed to have been used in the attack, was seized.

Police believe the 59-year-old man had been hit with an axe by the other man. The two men were known to one another.

The 75-year-old man was taken to Fairfield police station where he assisted police with their inquiries.

He was then transferred to Liverpool Hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the fight.

 

Emergency services treated the 59-year-old, but he died at the scene.
Emergency services treated the 59-year-old, but he died at the scene.

"A crime scene continues to be examined by specialist officers, and detectives from Fairfield City Police Area Command have established Strike Force Pierson to investigate the incident," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

axe attack crime editors picks sydney

Top Stories

    Woman to stand trial over alleged rape of young teen

    premium_icon Woman to stand trial over alleged rape of young teen

    News A WOMAN accused of raping an under-age girl has been granted bail ahead of her trial.

    Wild goats make highway their home

    premium_icon Wild goats make highway their home

    News Highway interchange has become the haunt of feral goats.

    No breeding in dolphins' future

    premium_icon No breeding in dolphins' future

    News Reproduction will be no longer be part of their lives

    Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    premium_icon Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    News It's all systems go for Woopi's new surf life saving club.