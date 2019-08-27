‘Awkward’ ScoMo mocked on TV

The group photo at any international gathering of leaders tends to be awkward, especially when there are national costumes involved.

And while the G7 summit in France didn't require any of the dignitaries attending to don special outfits, there was one person who looked noticeably uncomfortable.

The Project highlighted the seeming awkwardness of Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who scored a special invite to the meeting of the world's top seven economies, at the photo opp.

"Why is no one hanging out with our prime minister?" panellist Pete Helliar asked.

"Probably don't like him," Steve Price offered.

The Project poked fun at ScoMo all by himself.



Footage of the leaders getting into place showed Mr Morrison fumbling with his phone, looking around and standing on his own at the back of the cohort without getting much acknowledgment from anyone.

The rest of the PM's visit to the summit has been successful, with meetings with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Although, when he sat down with the latter, there was some gentle ribbing taking place.

Mr Morrison congratulated Mr Johnson on England's nailbiting win in the third Ashes test, before moving to meatier matters, like trade and the joint military mission in waters south of Iran.

"Well, we've got two to go. We're not taking anything for granted … It was a hell of a game," Mr Johnson said.

Fantastic to meet with Australian PM @ScottMorrisonMP this morning. He seemed in very high spirits, despite the 🏏 yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PcaB8OFOEf — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 26, 2019

Their 40 minute meeting came at the start of the second and final day of the G7 leaders' summit in the luxurious seaside town of Biarritz.

While Mr Morrison didn't take part in any of the formal G7 sessions on Sunday, he used the chance to meet with several world leaders.

He explained Australia's decision last week to contribute troops, a surveillance plane and a Navy frigate to the US-led effort to protect shipping lanes from Iran, during meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday.

Neither was concerned about the plan.

"(They had) a great respect for the way that Australia thinks through these issues and is very clear about how we pursue our national interests and do so in a way which is very, very well-targeted," Mr Morrison told reporters in Biarritz on Sunday.

"We're very clear about what this was about, what it wasn't about." He insisted the move has nothing to do with the Iran nuclear deal, which the US has pulled out of.

"It isn't about that, it's about simply ensuring that there can be free passage of shipping through that important area of the world, which directly impacts on Australia's petroleum flows."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, meets Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for bilateral talks during the G-7 summit in Biarritz. Picture: Neil Hall/PA via AP.

He also spoke about Australia's contribution during a 20-minute meeting with US President Donald Trump, and again with Mr Johnson.

"UK-Australia, you guys are going to be joining the maritime operations," Mr Johnson said to Mr Morrison at the start of the talks.

"Yeah, absolutely. I met with the United States yesterday. That's all come together, we've got a lot to do," Mr Morrison replied.

But the prime minister was as surprised as the rest of the leaders when Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif joined the gathering in Biarritz on Sunday, to meet his French counterpart.

Mr Morrison has also reiterated to Mr Trump Australia's concerns about the impact the US-China trade dispute is having on the global economy. Mr Trump announced a further escalation of tariffs just ahead of travelling to France.

"These types of responses, I would say they're fairly obvious in terms of how that would play out until this matter is resolved," Mr Morrison said. But asked if that meant he backed Mr Trump's approach, the prime minister said only he wants to see the dispute ended.

Both sides had raised legitimate grievances about the other, he said.

"But equally, you can't just sort of brush these issues aside forever, they have to be dealt with."

Scott Morrison will use the G7 to push talks on oceans and cracking down on extremism online. Picture: Neil Hall/PA via AP.

Trade also came up during the chat with Ms Merkel, with Mr Morrison updating her on some of the concerns raised by Australian farmers over the lengthy list of foods and spirits that Europe wants to protect under geographic indicators. He said Australia needs to see an ambitious offer of market access from the European Union as negotiations progress on the deal.

The other trade deal in the works is one that can't formally start yet: a post- Brexit agreement with the UK, which was discussed with Mr Johnson. Later on Monday, Mr Morrison will take part in two formal G7 sessions, on climate and oceans, and the digital economic transition, where he will further his push against online platforms hosting terrorist and violent extremist content.

