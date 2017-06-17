Away games for both Coffs Coast sides

FINGERS are well and truly crossed that the all-clear on ground availability will be given as this afternoon's cross conference fixtures are full of intrigue.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints key forward Leif Stuart kicks for goal against the Port Macquarie Magpies. AFL North Coast 2 April 2017 Richardson Park Brad Greenshields

There won't be any matches on the Coffs Coast today as Sawtell/Toormina heads to the picturesque Pottsville Oval to meet the Tweed Coast Tigers and competition heavyweights Byron Bay are at home against the Coffs Breakers.

The small confines at Pottsville suits Tweed Heads down to the ground and the Saints will have to get creative to find ways to open up space and let the footy do the work.

The Breakers will get a clear idea of where they're at from this match with Byron Bay yet to lose a cross conference fixture across two seasons.

Last time the Breakers travelled to the Northern Rivers ,they were severely undermanned and paid the price so will look to put a stronger outfit on the park.

Not having played in three weeks will pose a challenge for the Breakers who will need to ensure they start the match fast.