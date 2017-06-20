20°
Business

Awards prove young chefs have passed the taste test

Greg White
| 20th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
TOP TASTES: Sullivan Smith and Hayden Davis won bronze medals at the Nestle awards.
TOP TASTES: Sullivan Smith and Hayden Davis won bronze medals at the Nestle awards. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COOKING skills demonstrated by two budding Coffs Harbour chefs have given them a taste of success.

Demi-chef Hayden Davis and commi-chef Sullivan Smith work together at Twenty 46 Coffee House on the Jetty food strip.

They collected bronze medals at the 2017 Nestlé Golden Chef's Hat Awards at the TAFE NSW Tamworth campus as one of 10 regional teams competing in the state final.

Hayden and Sullivan created a two-course menu of pistachio crusted lamb tenderloin with a saffron mash and red wine jus for their main course.

Dessert was a vanilla orange and coffee parfait with praline and orange puree set on white chocolate.

Hayden, 22, entered for the second straight year to see how he would stack up against other young chefs.

"It's a great opportunity to increase my culinary skills and network with other young chefs out there," he said.

"The bronze medal was a real adrenalin rush.

"I was inspired by my mum, Sharon, to enter the trade.

"She is a great cook and always made us happy, so after eight years of working towards this goal, it's something I am really pleased about."

Executive Chef at Nestlé Professional, Mark Clayton, believes the Coffs Coast's reputation for creating fine food is in good hands as young chefs like Hayden and Sullivan emerge.

"Competing is vital to the professional development of young chefs and you learn so much from this type of experience" he said.

"Putting yourself up to be judged on your culinary talent is tough but this is ultimately how you hone your skills, build your networks and get your name out there."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs jetty food strip hayden davis mark clayton nestle golden chef hat awards sullivan smith tafe nsw tamworth campus twenty 46 coffee house

Coffs eels to feature on China's menus

Coffs eels to feature on China's menus

WILD harvested eels from the Coffs Coast will soon be shipped to China.

Coffs races moved to Sunday

Punters will be able to get along to the races at Coffs Harbour on Sunday after Tuesday's meeting was postponed.

Tuesday's race meeting in Coffs Harbour has been postponed.

Luxury Sapphire Beach home is this week's Agent Pick

Opulent living in exclusive enclave

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Bellingen Wedding Expo

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

Local Partners

New emergency department specialists join the ranks

MACKSVILLE District Hospital has officially welcomed two new specialist doctors to its Emergency Department.

Ali finds his tune again after life changing move

TUNING IN: Ali Eibo, better known as Shkaki on stage, is a Syrian refugee settling into Coffs Harbour with his wife and two sons.

Musical refuge found in Coffs

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

2017 Helpmann Awards nominations revealed

DAME Julie Andrews' 60th anniversary production of My Fair Lady leads this year's pack.

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

Alan Jones said he began to feel better around Thursday.

“I’ve just got to rest and be sensible"

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

Vans, campers and towing power

The 2017 Coffs Coast 4WD , Caravan & Camping Show at the Coffs Harbour racecourse.

The 14th annual Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan and Camping Show on tomorrow

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

&quot;Brand New Family Home&quot;

31 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This faultless Arakoon home features a modern and spacious floor plan which incorporates all the "must haves" on a new home buyers list. The home features four...

Privacy &amp; Convenience

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $380,000

Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just a 3 minute drive to the Coffs CBD, this home offers the privacy of a bush property with all the...

Opportunity is Knocking!

133 Bark Hut Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $498,000

Offers Welcome Prior to Auction Located in a highly sought after area near the Country Club estate of Woolgoolga, this neat and tidy 3 bedroom , 2 bathrooms...

Absolute Beachfront Bliss

20 Honeysuckle St, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 1 $1,600,000-$1...

What a sensational opportunity to secure a prime coastal home and direct beach access!! From your back door you'll be on the golden sands of Sawtell...

Dream villa...

1/9 Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $299,950

This level villa is ideally positioned close to Coffs Harbour CBD, Schools and bus transportation. Positioned in a well-cared for complex with only one adjoining...

Close to CBD and golf course...

9 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

Within a comfortable walking distance to the CBD and overlooking the fourth green at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, this three bedroom home is located in a highly...

Lovely home in CBD location!!

1 Stableford Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $449,000

After a lovely property in a CBD location with Coffs Harbour Golf Club just minutes' walk, then look no further. This home has been tastefully updated and with a...

CBD Land with Coast and Hinterland views!

6 Kel Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $229,000

Do your sums...this is a whole lot of land with views that the rest of this great neighbourhood will envy. Scarcity of well-located land is increasing across the...

&quot;City Smart&quot;

6 Eugourie Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Are you a first home buyer looking for a neat, affordable brick & tile home? A retiree looking for an easy care option to a villa, that's only a 5min walk to the...

Your Own Private In Town Oasis

44 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $469,000

An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Your chance to secure this sought after lifestyle

LUXURY: This is your chance to live in Korora's Five Islands Dr.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Home Central Retail Centre snapped up by investors

Multi-million dollar sale secured for bulky goods shopping centre.

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!