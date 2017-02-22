Award win for local real estate agents

WINNERS: The Nolan Partners team accept the Regional Boutique Agency of the Year at the Australasian Real Estate Results Awards.

COFFS Harbour's Nolan Partners Estate Agents have taken out two gongs at their sales network's annual awards night.

The agency was named Regional Boutique Agency of the Year at the Australasian Real Estate Results Awards (ARERA), while sales agent Aleta Stephens was one of two agents crowned Regional Agent Achiever of the Year.

The winners were announced Monday night in Sydney where close to 30 of Australasia's independent agencies were finalists in 15 agency award categories while dozens of agents vied for honours in 21 individual award categories.

"This year's field of finalists was the finest and most competitive in ARERA's history and their performances are a credit to Australasia's independent real estate industry as it continues to expand and flourish," RERN founder Michael Sheargold said.

"Our winners epitomise the industry's ideals and values and I know they will only continue to raise the bar of excellence within independent real estate throughout Australasia in 2017."