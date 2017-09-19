Award is the icing for locals who love their work

WINNERS: Coffs Harbour Franchisee Craig Budden (third from left), Aussie founder John Symond (second from right) and the Coffs Harbour Aussie Homeloans team.

AUSSIE Home Loans' Coffs Harbour store has been recognised as one of the best in New South Wales.

The local office won the Emerging Retail Store of the Year Award in NSW at Aussie's recent biennial sales conference on the Gold Coast.

Aussie Coffs Harbour took the title following a stellar performance in the 2017 financial year.

"We are very excited to have won this award and it is an honour shared among our team,” franchisee Craig Budden said.

"We were up against very tough competition amongst Aussie's retail stores so it's a huge accomplishment for the team.”

Mr Budden said it was an award for simply doing what they loved.

"We get so much enjoyment out of helping people secure finance for their homes and investment properties, and Aussie is a really supportive, trusted and dynamic partner who helps me to drive my business forward and do more for the local community,” he said.

"We always strive to provide an outstanding home loan service to Coffs Harbour and the surrounding area, so this accolade is a great sign that we're on the right track.”

Celebrating the achievements of Aussie mortgage brokers across Australia, the 'Aussie Oscars' awards are an initiative by Aussie to recognise and acknowledge its top mortgage brokers and the exceptional service provided to Aussie's customers in the previous year.