Avoid heat-related health risks this hot weekend

GETTING HOT: Authorities urge people to stay cool as temperatures are set to rise this weekend. Keagan Elder

AS THE sun nears its highest point in the sky, the North Coast Public Health Unit issued a warning of potential health risks associated with hot weather.

Public Health Unit Director Paul Corben said with the hot summer conditions forecast this weekend, it was important that people take precautions to prevent heat-related illness.

"While heat-related illness can affect anyone, certain groups of people are particularly vulnerable. These include older people, infants and children, people with a chronic medical condition and those who live alone,” Mr Corben said.

"During hot weather, it's important to stay in regular contact with elderly neighbours, friends and relatives and to look out for other vulnerable members of their community.

"Signs of heat-related illness may include nausea, vomiting, faintness and dizziness, loss of appetite, weakness, headaches, loss of sweating and reduced urine output. People showing severe signs of heat-related illness should seek urgent medical attention through their GP or the emergency department at their nearest hospital.”

Mr Corben said the following simple precautions will help minimise the risk of heat-related illness.

Drink plenty of water, and remember to carry some with you when out and about.

Avoid alcoholic, hot or sugary drinks.

Plan your day around the heat, particularly in the middle of the day, and minimise physical activity.

Keep the sun out by shading windows with curtains, blinds or closing shutters.

Keep windows closed during the day until it cools down and in early morning.

If you don't have an air-conditioner, try to spend time in an air-conditioned place like a shopping centre, library or cinema.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton.

When outdoors, stay protected from the sun by wearing a hat and sunscreen.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Coffs Harbour will reach a maximum of 30 degrees today and 32 tomorrow.

It forecast Bellingen to reach 33 degrees today and 36 tomorrow.