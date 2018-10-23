Avoid accidents on the water

Take care when heading out in the boat.

Take care when heading out in the boat. Trevor Veale

FOLLOWING a recent incident involving a boat and jet-ski, it's an important time to remember to be aware of your surroundings and be responsible for yourself and passengers when on the water.

Roads and Maritime Executive Director Maritime, Angus Mitchell said any incident occurring on our waterways causing harm, injury or is fatal is tragic, however in almost all cases, is avoidable.

"We want people to be able to enjoy being on the water, but that comes with responsibility,' Mr Mitchell said.

"It's important to always keep a proper lookout and remember that as the skipper you are responsible for yourself, all those on board and also your impact on others using the waterway.

Mr Mitchell said poor judgement is the third most common cause for fatal incidents and the main cause for both serious injury and overall incidents.

"What you do on the water affects other people around you so it's particularly important that you always precede at a safe speed, observe safety signs and be aware of passive craft, including kayaks, paddle boards and surf and jet skis.

With the arrival of peak boating season, Roads and Maritime will continue to focus on the promotion of safe and responsible boating habits for the almost two million people who go boating in NSW each year.

"Those that fail to observe safe and respectful behaviour towards others will be in our sights," Mr Mitchell said.

For more information on boating safety, visit rms.gov.au/maritime