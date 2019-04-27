Beachside residents launch air raid over 'aviation greed'

Sunshine Coast Council has refuted claims made by Marcus and Castaways Beach residents accusing them of "aviation greed” by making altercations to the proposed flightpath for the new airport runaway.

Sunshine Coast Council has refuted claims made by Marcus and Castaways Beach residents accusing them of "aviation greed” by making altercations to the proposed flightpath for the new airport runaway. Warren Lynam

SUNSHINE Coast Council has refuted claims made by Marcus and Castaways beach residents accusing it of "aviation greed" by making alterations to the proposed flight path for the new airport runway.

The frustrated community members will meet today at Peregian Beach to voice concerns regarding the flight path, saying the council "lacks care".

Marcus Beach resident Vivien Griffin said the new runway's original environmental impact statement had her suburb designated as a secondary flight path.

Ms Griffin said Airservices Australia acknowledged the majority of flights to and from Sydney and Melbourne would use this route.

She claimed the community was not consulted properly.

FLIGHT PATHS: Proposed flight paths for arrivals and departures on Runway 31. Contributed

A council spokeswoman argued the current community consultation process was no different to what was ordinarily carried out when changes to an airport's operations necessitated new flight paths. She refuted Ms Griffin's claims.

"Airservices Australia note that aircraft arriving and departing for Sydney and Melbourne will use the secondary corridor to save the extra flying distance and time which would otherwise be required if they used the primary approach corridor," Ms Griffin said. "The prevailing southeast sea breeze will mean that noise is directed beyond the flight path to Sunrise Beach as well.

"The original EIS stated that significant noise impact is generally only considered to be an issue where jet aircraft overfly residential areas below 5000 feet. However these flights are depicted to be at 3000 feet. I have to ask why there was no meaningful consultation with Noosa residents in 2014 and why no consultation has occurred with coastal residents in 2019.

"Clearly Coast residents are the pawns to be sacrificed for cheaper aircraft flying costs."

The council spokeswoman said the environmental impact statement took into consideration the impacts from changes to aircraft operations in a 40 kilometre radius of the airport.

"It was subject to extensive community engagement during its development and during two public consultation periods in 2014 and 2015," the spokeswoman said.

"This included distribution to households, significant coverage including paid advertisements and community forums.

"The EIS clearly showed a flight path that crosses the coastline near Marcus and Castaways beaches and overflying Lake Weyba. There is a minimal change in the proposed airspace and flight path design developed by Airservices Australia to that which appeared in the EIS.

"Aircraft on the proposed flight path that crosses the coastline would fly higher than 3000 feet and residents can expect to experience less than 63 decibels of noise if located directly under the centre line of the flight path."

Residents can give submissions to Airservices Australia up until 5pm on April 30.