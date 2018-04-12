Ava on the lookout for more teammates

Ava Dixon playing for the NSW Country Youth Squad at the Australian Women's baseball championships.

YOUNG baseballer Ava Dixon is hoping to encourage more girls from Coffs Harbour will get involved with baseball as her experience Australian Women's baseball championships is one she will never forget.

Her wish seems to be coming to fruition already with nine girls making an appearance in junior matches last weekend.

At the age of 12, Dixon was selected in the NSW Country Youth Squad that travelled to Geelong, competing against squads from Victoria, metro NSW, Queensland and Western Australia.

In doing so she became the first Coffs Harbour junior girl to be selected for a Country baseball team.

Dixon's selection in the team was a just reward for the hard work she has put in through the off season.

Her team created a new benchmark against Victoria being the youngest squad ever assembled for NSW Country.

True to her team ethos, Ava nominated the bronze medal playoff match as a highlight of the tournament, overlooking her personal moment of achievement in collecting the Steph Lewer Trophy as most improved Country rookie.