Menu
Login
Ava Dixon playing for the NSW Country Youth Squad at the Australian Women's baseball championships.
Ava Dixon playing for the NSW Country Youth Squad at the Australian Women's baseball championships.
Sport

Ava on the lookout for more teammates

12th Apr 2018 4:00 AM

YOUNG baseballer Ava Dixon is hoping to encourage more girls from Coffs Harbour will get involved with baseball as her experience Australian Women's baseball championships is one she will never forget.

Her wish seems to be coming to fruition already with nine girls making an appearance in junior matches last weekend.

At the age of 12, Dixon was selected in the NSW Country Youth Squad that travelled to Geelong, competing against squads from Victoria, metro NSW, Queensland and Western Australia.

In doing so she became the first Coffs Harbour junior girl to be selected for a Country baseball team.

Dixon's selection in the team was a just reward for the hard work she has put in through the off season.

Her team created a new benchmark against Victoria being the youngest squad ever assembled for NSW Country.

True to her team ethos, Ava nominated the bronze medal playoff match as a highlight of the tournament, overlooking her personal moment of achievement in collecting the Steph Lewer Trophy as most improved Country rookie.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Poker run on horses saddles up success

    Poker run on horses saddles up success

    News HORSES and riders gathered in the bush last weekend for a day of poker fun and various trails.

    • 12th Apr 2018 6:00 AM
    Pensioners want to work longer without penalty

    Pensioners want to work longer without penalty

    News National Seniors head advocates pensioners keep more earnings

    • 12th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    • 10 GuruM
    Bellingen pledges to combat climate change

    Bellingen pledges to combat climate change

    News Bellingen Council pledges support of the Cities Power Partnership

    Superboats bypass Coffs round in 2018

    Superboats bypass Coffs round in 2018

    Sport Small number of available boats forces hand to cancel Coffs round.

    Local Partners