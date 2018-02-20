Autumn Plant Fair is coming

THIS hot, horrible summer is almost over and our gardens are probably just as relieved as we are. Mark your diary for March 10, that's the annual Autumn Bellingen Plant Fair.

This is your chance to talk to the region's best growers who know all about tropical, sub-tropical, native, exotic and food-bearing plants and also get information and plants on how to bring your garden back to its best after the searing heat of summer.

Food and music will also be part of the event to be held in Market Park, Bellingen 8am to 2pm March 10.

If you're a grower or want to volunteer and take part please contact the Plant Fair team Bellingenplantfair@gmail.com.