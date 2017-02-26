25°
News

Autumn gardening at Bello

26th Feb 2017 4:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BUSH tucker is the theme for the 28th Bellingen Plant Fair.

Steady rain during the past week after a hot summer has provided sweet relief for both growers and gardeners and there will be plenty of locals circling their diary for the March 11 fair.

There will be an opportunity to learn about the native foods growing all around us and to taste delicious bush tucker dishes as well as get some practical tips of how to incorporate these into your everyday cooking.

Now is the time for a garden revamp, so condition your soil with your favourite manures and composts and sow all those cool-season vegetables that don't stand a chance over the heat of summer.

Native plants attract wildlife to your garden, including many smaller bird species such as honeyeaters, thornbills and wrens. They in turn help to control insect pests in your garden and around the home.

Re-thinking your garden plan can also save on cooling and heating bills. Planting suitable evergreen or deciduous trees on the western side of your house will protect your home from afternoon summer heat, however it's important to check that your neighbour's solar access is not affected. Deciduous trees let in the sun's warmth during our short winters.

Don't worry if space is limited. The Bellingen Autumn Plant Fair has plenty of gardening options for locals with balcony or courtyard gardens. Plants in pots or a trellis or espalier fruit trees against a wall can provide an attractive screen, as well as food. Dwarf fruit trees, blueberries and salad vegetables grow well in pots and occupy only a small space in the yard.

The 28th Autumn Plant Fair is on March 11 from 8am to 2pm at the Bellingen Market Park. It will showcase more than 70 plant nursery and equipment stalls, information stalls from local organisations, workshops and activities, loads of bargains and plenty of expert horticultural advice.

Sub-tropical to temperate, native and food-bearing trees, shrubs, orchids, roses, bromeliads, cacti, herbs, native tube-stock, flower and vegetable seedlings, garden furniture, equipment and supplies are all part of the Plant Fair.

Fine food, musicians, lots of activities, entry by gold coin donation, and the chance to win a barrow full of plants donated by the stallholders make this a great day out for garden lovers.

The Autumn Plant Fair is a fundraiser for the Bellingen Environment Centre.

Inquiries 0475 743 851 or bellingenplantfair@ gmail.com.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bellingen fair plant

Director takes on Pratchett

Director takes on Pratchett

THE next project for this self-admitted "huge fan” of Terry Pratchett is directing a CHATS production based on one of the author's novels, Wyrd Sisters.

Plenty of pooches and pets at Expo

Dogs of all descriptions on displayCoffs Coast Home and Pet Expo.

Plenty of Electrik funk at Sunday sesh

Electrik Lemonade is nine individuals united by the cosmic boogie.

Phantom art competition at the Bunker

Artist's preparing for the Phantom Downunder Art Prize.

Local Partners

Phantom art competition at the Bunker

ARTISTS have been busy acquainting themselves with all things Phantom in preparation for the Phantom Downunder Art Prize.

Coffs kids kicking off with respect

ON THE BALL: NRL Regional Development officer Garry Stevenson, Toormina High School students and Australian Army Thunder players PTE Joshua Calcagno, SPR Luke Skipper, PTE Tim Zaichenko, and LCPL Christopher O'Shannessy.

Coffs Coast kids learned there's more to sport than meets the eye.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Director takes on Pratchett

SIT BACK AND RELAX: Let Beckley Vincent and the cast of Wyrd Sisters take you on a journey at Jetty Memorial Theatre.

Pratchett novel the base for upcoming Jetty Theatre production.

Plenty of Electrik funk at Sunday sesh

Electrik Lemonade is nine individuals united by the cosmic boogie.

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Stunning Beachside Lifestyle

85 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 1 $639,000

If it's beachside lifestyle you are after then this immaculate property is perfect being just a short stroll to the beautiful shores of Corindi Beach. From the...

TWO INDUSTRIAL COMPLEXES BEING SOLD IN-ONE-LINE...

22-24 Marcia St & 15 June St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 Auction

15 June Street and 22-24 Marcia Street, Coffs Harbour are blue chip industrial holdings over two titles with future development potential (STCA). The properties...

Emerald Beach Farm

154 Settlers Way, Emerald Beach 2456

4 2 4 $975,000

What a great location for a farm lifestyle. Close to the beach and only minutes from shopping centres. Comprising 20 hectares of near level land with creek and...

&quot;Diggers Beach Family Home&quot;

43 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 $949,000 ...

This spacious five bedroom family home is located in the relaxed neighbourhood of Diggers Beach, set amongst prestigious homes and within walking distance to...

Wow... Beautiful home with a hidden surprise...

25 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 4 $425,000

What a hidden surprise! Driving in, this property is surrounded by beautiful trees on approx. 3 acres (1.032ha) of very private land in Glenreagh. The double brick...

Feels Like Home

6 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $418,500

This immaculate 3 bedroom home, is neat as a pin. Lovingly restored its now got a few mod cons, whilst keeping true to its original heritage. A level walk to...

Amazing views - approx 1193m2...

65a Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $439,950

Sitting in the sought after family area of Vera Drive, this full brick, four bedroom home ticks all the boxes. Relax in the breeze on the huge entertaining deck...

Dream Beach Home, Ocean Views Set on 1012 m2 Block

58 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $779,000

Built for our amazing climate, with louver windows and sliding glass doors, front decks to catch the coastal breezes, with its ocean views this elevated position...

Pavilion Style Oasis

11 Safety Beach Drive, Safety Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $525,000

The modern design of this pavilion home is distinctive in its unpretentious use of natural materials and tonal colours. Superior construction, architectural...

Great Size Home on 967m2 Block, Close to Beach

6 Wattle Place, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $419,000

Nestled Away in a quiet Cull-de-sac, high on the hill will impress the buyer that is looking for space and a decent size home and approx. 940mtrs to the beach. The...

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

A taste of the country life without the hard work

HERITAGE PARK: This home on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide has everything you love about semi-rural living.

Get a taste of the country life without all the hard work

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!