Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Autopsy released after death shocks the US

15th Jun 2020 1:22 PM

 

An autopsy for Rayshard Brooks - whose death has sparked a fresh wave of unrest in the US - shows he was shot twice in the back as he ran away from police.

The report says that Mr Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds after an altercation with police in Atlanta.

The autopsy, performed on Sunday, lists Mr Brooks' cause of death as gunshot wounds to the back, the manner of death is listed as homicide.

It comes amid revelations the officers involved collected their shell casings rather than giving first aid to Mr Brooks.

It is claimed they waited more than two minutes before even checking his pulse, a lawyer for Brooks' family claims.

Follow our live updates on the protests below.

Originally published as Autopsy released after death shocks the US

More Stories

Show More
black death black lives matter editors picks police killing police murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s a date: so who will be running at the next election ?

        premium_icon It’s a date: so who will be running at the next election ?

        News One Councillor has repeatedly avoided the question.

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        NSW schools teach your kids how to speak fluent Greta

        premium_icon NSW schools teach your kids how to speak fluent Greta

        Education Education Department reviewing website after Greta Thunberg material published

        Netball NSW CEO thanks hard workers behind the scenes

        premium_icon Netball NSW CEO thanks hard workers behind the scenes

        Netball Campbell is looking forward to the return of the sport and was pleased to see the...