Crime

Autopsy delays charge upgrade in alleged punch attack

by Grace Mason
12th Jul 2019 5:56 AM
POLICE will await the results of an autopsy on a man allegedly struck outside a Cairns bar before upgrading the charge against the accused offender.

Trinity Park man Timothy England, 20, is accused of assaulting tradie Brett Thomson, 32, outside the Pier Bar on Friday night.

Mr Thomson died in Cairns Hospital on Wednesday..

Timothy England leaving the Cairns watch house with support from his parents and his lawyer Bebe Mellick. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Mr England was initially charged with grievous bodily harm and was granted bail after appearing in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard this morning the charge would be upgraded to unlawful striking causing death "within days".

Mr England did not appear in court, but his solicitor Bebe Mellick said this would likely be done after police had the results from the post mortem.

"I understand the prosecution is awaiting the results of a procedure which is being carried out this morning," he said.

Alleged fatal punch victim Brett Thomson. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Police prosecutor Acting Sen-Constable Stewart Clyde Smith said they had originally wanted the matter listed for court tomorrow, but it was unclear if the results from the autopsy would be available by then.

Magistrate Sandra Pearson said she would leave the court adjournment date originally set down for August 28 in place, but the case could be brought back to court at any stage in the meantime when the charge was upgraded.

Speaking outside court Mr Mellick said his client was doing "as well as can be expected in the circumstances".

"This is just a tragedy on all sides," he said.

Dozens of Mr England's supporters were in the court for his first appearance on Monday.

A fundraising page has been set up for Mr Thomson's family and has generated more than $15,000.

