Authors to tell tales about positive ageing

YARN SPINNERS: Older Australians have so many stories to tell it's time to share them with the world. Contributed

OUR seniors have so much lived experience and so many great stories to tell it seems a shame not to have those tales written down for other generations to read.

That's why older Australians are invited to enter a short story writing competition where the top 100 yarns will be collated and published in 2018 in the anthology Senior Stories volume four.

The competition is promoted jointly by the Department of Family and Community Services, NSW Seniors Card and the Fellowship of Australian Writers NSW branch.

Project manager Colleen Parker said all Senior cardholders and anyone aged 60 and over is asked to write a short story up to 1000 words on the topic of Positive Ageing.

"We invite seniors to write and enter as soon as their story is ready,” she said.

"We also want new writers to have a go by coaxing others in our communities to share their stories.

"This could be amazing to motivate and inspire new writers.”

The Coffs Coast has an established writers' group and a number of yarn spinners of note who have been encouraged to submit by the closing date of June 1.

If chosen, authors will be invited to the launch at Parliament House in Sydney during October.

For information go to fawnsw.org.au/seniors-card-short-story-competition/