Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Crime

Authorities seize 585kg of ice

8th Apr 2019 8:37 AM

More than half a tonne of the drug ice with an estimated street value in excess of $438 million has been discovered in a container shipped from Singapore.

The 585kg of methylamphetamine was uncovered last month in refrigerators in the shipment by Australian Border Force officers, prompting a joint-agency investigation with NSW Police and Australian Federal Police.

Two search warrants were executed in Sydney on April 5.

The ABF, NSW Police and AFP will hold a press conference at Port Botany on Monday to discuss the probe.

bust drugs ice meth

Top Stories

    GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts open season in dominate fashion

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts open season in dominate fashion

    Rugby League THE Grafton Ghosts have crushed their first-round opponents to start the 2019 Group 2 season, running in eight tries against the Orara Valley Axemen

    CARNAGE: Two motorcyclists hospitalised in 30 minutes

    premium_icon CARNAGE: Two motorcyclists hospitalised in 30 minutes

    News BOTH men are in a serious but stable condition.

    Former Marlin Miller bags try for Australia

    premium_icon Former Marlin Miller bags try for Australia

    News FORMER SCU Marlin crosses for a five-pointer in Hong Kong Sevens.

    IN PHOTOS: Saturday sporting action from around Coffs

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Saturday sporting action from around Coffs

    News ALBUM includes Snappers v Vikings, Lions v Thunder and Suns v Rams.