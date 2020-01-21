Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motoring

Authorities examine scary Tesla claim

by David McCowen
21st Jan 2020 9:46 AM

Tesla has slammed a petition claiming its cars may have a dangerous unintended acceleration problem as "completely false".

America's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a petition suggesting there is a serious problem with Tesla vehicles that accelerate in inappropriate circumstances.

California resident Brian Sparks wrote to the NHTSA saying more than 100 Tesla owners publicly complained about the issue on the safety regulator's website, suggesting "there is a safety-related defect in Tesla vehicles".

Sparks' statement to the NHTSA quotes one Tesla owner as saying their car "violently exploded into full acceleration and could easily have killed people". Others said their "accelerated suddenly and crashed into a tree", "suddenly projected forward at full speed into a concrete wall", and "suddenly accelerated with extreme force… and collided with a tree and a truck".

Tesla refutes claims of unintended acceleration, saying numerous crashes can be linked to driver error. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)
Tesla refutes claims of unintended acceleration, saying numerous crashes can be linked to driver error. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)

Tesla responded with a statement saying "there is no 'unintended acceleration' in Tesla vehicles, claiming the petition was brought by a stock manipulator who stood to profit from a drop in the company's share price.

"This petition is completely false and was brought by a Tesla short-seller," the statement says.

"We investigate every single incident where the driver alleges to us that their vehicle accelerated contrary to their input, and in every case where we had the vehicle's data, we confirmed that the car operated as designed.

"In other words, the car accelerates if, and only if, the driver told it to do so, and it slows or stops when the driver applies the brake."

Investors who bet against Tesla when the brand's share price dipped under $US180 in mid-2019 were stung when it climbed beyond $US540 this month.

Investment in China helped raise Tesla’s value. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Investment in China helped raise Tesla’s value. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Outspoken Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted in 2018 that short-selling shareholders were "value destroyers" and that the practice "should be illegal"

The carmaker says it has reviewed the majority of complaints listed with the NHTSA, finding driver error was largely to blame.

"Over the past several years, we discussed with NHTSA the majority of the complaints alleged in the petition," it says.

"In every case we reviewed with them, the data proved the vehicle functioned properly."

Tesla vehicles represent some of the fastest-accelerating cars on sale, offering brisk responses to driver input.

The range-topping Model S sedan is capable of reaching 100km/h in 2.6 seconds, making it faster than most supercars in a short sprint.

More Stories

Show More
cars motoring safety tesla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three people killed in horror crash in northern NSW

        premium_icon Three people killed in horror crash in northern NSW

        Breaking POLICE remain on the scene of a triple fatality that saw a car leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

        Witness recalls moment man was swept out to sea

        premium_icon Witness recalls moment man was swept out to sea

        News In a frantic scene locals scrambled to find the missing swimmer

        Incredible change at Russell Crowe’s place

        Incredible change at Russell Crowe’s place

        Celebrity Russell Crowe shows incredible impact recent rain had on firegrounds

        Centrelink worker from Coffs suing council for $378,000

        premium_icon Centrelink worker from Coffs suing council for $378,000

        News Woman says night out has seen her life ‘torn apart’.