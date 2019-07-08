Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dark clouds reflect in the facade of the headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The supervisory board of the bank meets on Sunday to decide about further strategies.
Dark clouds reflect in the facade of the headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The supervisory board of the bank meets on Sunday to decide about further strategies. AP Photo - Michael Probst
Business

MASS LAYOFFS: Australia's Deutsche Bank staff to learn fate

by Alex Druce
8th Jul 2019 12:40 PM

Deutsche Bank is reportedly in meetings with its Australian staff to discuss how the firm's global downsizing plan will affect local operations.

The German lender announced overnight it would cut 18,000 staff worldwide as well as scrap its global equities business and scale back its investment bank in a broad, $A11.9 billion restructure.

It has been reported the bank's Australian staff are in meetings on Monday to learn what the new strategy will mean for them.

The Australian Financial Review reported Deutsche's head of Australian equities, Glenn Morgan, has told clients his team's wind-down will begin on Monday.

When contacted for comment on its Australian operations, Deutsche pointed AAP to its previous global press releases.

The bank announced it would scrap its global equities business, scale back its investment bank and cut some of its fixed-income operations as it seeks to cut total costs by a quarter by 2022.

"This is a restart for Deutsche Bank - for the long-term benefit of our clients, employees, investors and society," chief executive Christian Sewing said.

Deutsche will also set up a new so-called "bad bank" to wind down unwanted assets, with a value of 74b euros ($A119b) of risk-weighted assets.

Deutsche Bank has been operating in Australia since 1973, with offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

In Australia, the bank provides services across corporate finance, equities, fixed income, currencies and global transaction banking.

Deutsche's website says its Sydney office has 700 people and is one of its four hubs, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, in the Asia-Pacific region.

More Stories

deutsche bank editors picks layoffs unemployment

Top Stories

    Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    premium_icon Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    Music Suspected drug-related fatalities at NSW music festivals will go under the microscope, with six deaths to be examined. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM

    Police focus on problem area after string of break-ins

    premium_icon Police focus on problem area after string of break-ins

    News Insp. O'Reilly has responded to a number of questions.

    EXPOSED: The 15 in court for drink or drug driving

    premium_icon EXPOSED: The 15 in court for drink or drug driving

    News Several face Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

    Community comes together for Naidoc Week

    premium_icon Community comes together for Naidoc Week

    News Photo galleries: NAIDOC Week - Voice, Treaty, Truth.