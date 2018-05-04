Australia's largest solar farm planned near Ipswich

AUSTRALIA'S largest solar farm has been proposed for a rural site near Ipswich.

The proposed plant, east of Harlin along the D'Aguilar Highway, would have final capacity of 1,500 megawatts, six times larger than its closest rival.

Plans include two substations and the capacity to hire to 60 people.

The Sunraysia solar farm in NSW is Australia's largest under construction, at 250 megawatts.

Other Australian solar farms of up to 1,000 megawatts have been proposed.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was a complex development application from Ethos Urban planning consultants.

The company has been involved in other large infrastructure projects throughout Australia, on behalf of Sunshine Energy Australia Pty Ltd.

"We understand the attractions of the site include its proximity to the existing high voltage power network and proximity to Brisbane," Cr Lehmann said.

Somerset already hosts a number of energy projects including hydroelectric plants at Wivenhoe Dam and Splityard Creek Dam. Contributed

"The site has been largely cleared in the past and is within one hour of the 570 MW pumped storage hydroelectric plant at Splityard Creek which is also in the Somerset Regional Council area.

"The development application includes two substations, facilities for up to 60 employees and provision for battery storage."

"The application has been referred to various government departments and agencies for their input and we will carefully assess it against our planning scheme like any other proposal."

Somerset Regional Council is reviewing the application.