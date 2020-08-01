Australia’s grim new COVID milestone

Australia has hit a grim new milestone with 200 people dying from COVID-19 in the past five months.

Overnight four more Australians lost their lives due to the deadly virus taking the total number of deaths to 200 since March.

Addressing the media on Saturday afternoon, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said there are now 399 people in hospital fighting the deadly virus, including 50 people in intensive care.

"This includes many people who have been moved from residential aged care facilities in Victoria," Professor Kidd said.

More than 4 million COVID-19 tests have now been carried out in Australia, including more than 63,000 on Friday.

Prof Kidd urged Australians to download the COVIDsafe app after it was successfully used to identify 544 people who attended the the Mounties Club in the Western Sydney suburb of Mount Pritchard.

"This is a timely reminder of the importance of the COVIDSafe app in assisting in the tracing, and the identifying of the contacts of people who have been diagnosed," he said.

"As well as identifying the people you do know, the people who share your home and your workplace, the COVIDSafe app can also identify people who do not know."

"People who may have been sitting at a nearby table when you're in a cafe or restaurant, people who may have been standing or sitting beside you on an aircraft, on a train, on a bus or on a tram," he said.

Prof Kid said health officials remain "very concerned" about the number of COVID-19 cases in aged-care facilities in Victoria.

"Every case of COVID-19 in an elderly person, or in a person working in healthcare or aged care is cause of grave concern," he said.

"We have received disturbing reports that some people with COVID-19, who have been told to isolate in their homes, have not been at home when health personnel have called around to see how they are doing."

"If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 you must stay at home. You may not leave your home for any reason."

"Anyone who leaves their home is making a life or death decision."

AUSSIE VACCINE HOPE SUFFERS SETBACK

The first Australian COVID-19 vaccine to enter human trials has been refused government funding and its inventor says the health department won't take his phone calls.

Residents of the US, UK and Korea will get the vaccine ahead of Australians because it is not being supported by our government, the lead researcher said.

Flinders University's Professor Nikolai Petrovsky revealed on Friday early results from human safety trials in 40 people in South Australia suggest it is safe and induces an immune response.

As yet unpublished trials showed the vaccine stopped ferrets and monkeys from getting infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 virus, he said.

It will be several weeks before the final results of all these trials are completed and published and it is unusual to go public at this stage of the trial process.

But Professor Petrovsky is upset his research is being ignored by the Australian Government.

Professor Nikolai Petrovski with the Flinders University vaccine. Picture: Roy Van Der Vegt

The US, UK and Korean governments are supporting the trials of the vaccine but Professor Petrovsky said neither Australia's government nor our vaccine manufacturer CSL will deal with him.

"They don't return our phone calls," he said.

"It's politics, but I would argue in the middle of a pandemic you should put politics aside".

A funding application from the government's Medical Research Future Fund was recently knocked back, he said.

Professor Petrovsky has reached out to the Victorian Government and wants to move the next stage of his clinical trials into aged care homes in Victoria where hundreds of people have been infected with coronavirus.

"They've got nothing to lose," he said.

"It's frustrating to watch people dying and we have a vaccine that could stop those deaths," he said.

The Governor of Norfolk Island which has an elderly population has asked whether his entire population can be injected with the vaccine as part of the next phase of the trial.

"We're open to looking at that but we would have to get the right ethics approvals before that could go ahead," he told News Corp.

Professor Nikolai Petrovsky says his phone calls to the federal government and CSL are going unanswered. Picture: Morgan Sette

MORE NEWS:

What plan to save GPs means for you

The women Biden might pick as VP

Australia's 12 most wanted workers

How to score a better interest rate on savings

Australia's vaccine manufacturer CSL could make the vaccine but would have to reconfigure its plant from using 80-year-old technology that uses eggs to grow vaccines, Professor Petrovsky said.

A spokeswoman for vaccine manufacturer CSL said it was "partnered with the University of Queensland and the centre for epidemic Preparedness Initiative and that is our priority".

Professor Paul Griffin Infectious Diseases specialist at the University of Queensland said the trial milestones for the Flinders vaccine were positive but cautioned that no data had been shared much less published in a peer reviewed journal, which is really what is required to substantiate any claims of safety or efficacy.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Greg Hunt said: "The Department of Health spoke with Professor Petrovsky in July 2020 and can confirm that Professor Petrovsky has applied for funding from the Australian Government. This application (along with 10 others that have also applied) is currently being assessed by independent medical experts. Recommendations for funding will be provided to the Minister in August."

VIRUS EFFECTS TO LAST DECADES: WHO

The World Health Organisation has warned that coronavirus pandemic effects would be felt for decades as its emergency committee assessed the situation six months after sounding its top alarm over the outbreak.

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 675,000 people and infected at least 17.3 million since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The WHO's emergency committee, comprising 18 members and 12 advisers, is meeting for the fourth time over the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's sobering to think that six months ago, when you recommended I declare a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), there were less than 100 cases and no deaths outside China." WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as the meeting began.

"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come."

The committee can propose new recommendations or amend existing ones. However, there is little doubt that the WHO will maintain the pandemic's status as a PHEIC - its highest level of alarm - first declared on January 30.

The WHO has been sharply criticised for the length of time it took to declare an international emergency.

The United States, which accused the organisation of being too close to China, officially began its withdrawal from the organisation in July.

The agency has also been criticised for recommendations deemed late or contradictory, in particular on wearing masks, or the modes of transmission of the virus.

Mr Tedros also said "many scientific questions have been resolved; many remain to be answered", in regards to the virus.

"Early results from serology studies are painting a consistent picture: most of the world's people remain susceptible to this virus, even in areas that have experienced severe outbreaks," he said.

"Many countries that believed they were past the worst are now grappling with new outbreaks. Some that were less affected in the earliest weeks are now seeing escalating numbers of cases and deaths. And some that had large outbreaks have brought them under control."

The highly restrictive lockdowns enforced to deal with the pandemic earlier this year caused economic turmoil and an effective vaccine may be the only long-term solution to the highly contagious respiratory disease.

"Although vaccine development is happening at record speed, we must learn to live with this virus, and we must fight it with the tools we have," said Mr Tedros.

VICTORIA RECORDS 49 'MYSTERY CASES'

New coronavirus cases in Victoria have fallen for the second consecutive day.

The state's premier Daniel Andrews announced that 397 new cases of COVID-19 had been detected over the past 24 hours.

Mr Andrews said it was a "very significant number of new cases" despite the figure being lower when compared to the past two days. On Friday, 627 new cases were reported, and on Thursday a staggering 723 new infections were detected.

Almost 50 cases from recent days were "mystery cases", which meant they were unable to be traced back to the point of infection, Mr Andrews said.

"Forty-nine doesn't seem a very large number but … that can mean there are many more than 49 out there that have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all," he said.

"They can be at the height of their infectivity and be infecting other people unbeknownst to them. That is the real challenge here. It is a silent enemy, it is a very cunning enemy as well."

Three more people died overnight, including a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

The deaths bring the state's death toll to 116.

The Australian Army is working with Victoria Police at checkpoints across the state. Picture: Supplied

Mr Andrews did not announce any new restrictions, but did not rule out additional lockdown measures.

He said cases of community transmission were of "great concern".

In NSW, seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded overnight, three of those are in hotel quarantine, Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed

An 83-year-old man, linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster, has also sadly died.

Of the new cases, one is a NSW resident who returned from Victoria, two are linked to the Apollo in Potts Point, two are associated with Mounties in Mt Pritchard, seven are close contacts of known cases.

One is locally acquired with no known source identified and two others are under investigation,

Meanwhile, from today, all gyms and fitness centres in NSW must have a dedicated hygiene marshal on duty at all times.

NSW Health said the marshal will be dressed in distinctive clothing such as a shirt or badge. They're responsible for ensuring all aspects of the COVID-19 Safety Plan are being maintained, including: social distancing and cleaning, as well as ensuring gyms are keeping accurate records of who visited the venue.

Meantime, community transmission is on the rise in Queensland, as the state records one new COVID-19 cases days after two women who allegedly lied to authorities after returning from interstate hot spots tested positive, having spent eight days out-and-about in Brisbane's southside.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said this morning that 11,560 tests had been completed in the past 24 hours,

It comes just one day after the first confirmed case of community transmission since May, a 27-year-old Bellbird Park man tested positive to the virus after dining at the same Sunnybank restaurant as one of the two women.

Mr Miles said the new case was a close contact of the Bellbird Park man, who worked at an aged care home on Brisbane's south side.

BUNNINGS JOINS WOOLIES MASK STANCE

Bunnings will join Woolworths in encouraging customers in NSW, the ACT and Queensland to wear masks while in store from Monday.

A spokesman from Bunnings told News Corp that staff in all areas where there is a COVID-19 outbreak will be required to wear masks from Monday, and customers will be "strongly recommended" to do the same.

While the use of masks will not be mandated, customers would be provided with an option to purchase one as they enter the store, the spokesman said.

A social media video of a Melbourne woman arguing with Bunnings staff about a requirement to wear masks became a flashpoint issue this week, with politicians from across the spectrum denouncing the antics of the woman.

News Corp asked Coles if they too would be encouraging mask use by customers.

A company spokesperson said masks would be available to staff who desired them, but with regard to their use by customers, the company would follow the advice of State Government health experts.

VIRUS 'RAGING OUT OF CONTROL'­ IN THE US

Meanwhile, Democrat James Clyburn, delivered an eviscerating opening to members of the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis in Washington DC.

Mr Clyburn, the committee's chairman, said that coronavirus is "raging out of control" in the US, while the White House has been "sidelining" its public health and science experts.

"Our nation is in the midst of a public health catastrophe," he said.

As the US death toll passed 150,000 and there are almost 4.5 million confirmed cases in the nation, Mr Clyburn said the level of death and hospitalisations is "unacceptable".

"We do not need to lose another 150,000 American lives" but says without urgent action it is "well within the realm of possibility".

Mr Clyburn pointed the finger at the White House, suggesting the Trump administration had pressured the Centres for Disease Control to change their messaging in regard to opening schools. "The White House pressured the agency to change their advice" to encourage full reopening for in-person teaching.

"The result is that the virus is raging out of control and our nation's economic misery continues," he said.

Mr Clyburn called on the Trump administration immediately to come out with "a national plan that prioritises science over politics".

But in some better news for the US, America's top doctor, Dr Anthony Fauci, told the hearing that the US might see an effective vaccine by later this year, and encouraged Americans to register if they are interested in participating in clinical trials.

One vaccine, Dr Fauci said, was in a "phase 3 trial", reports Fox News.

He said experts are optimistic by late fall or early winter "we will have, in fact, a vaccine we can say will be safe and effective." Dr Fauci added: "We are cautiously optimistic that this will be successful" because the vaccine "clearly showed that individuals who were vaccinated mounted a neutralising antibody response that was at least comparable, and in many respects better, than what we see … from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19."

When asked why the US has been hit so much harder by the virus in recent months than other countries, Dr Fauci partially blamed what some US states have done in reopening too quickly.

"We started off with a very difficult baseline of transmission that was going on at the time we tried to open up the country. And when we opened up the country," he said.

"The reasons for that are complex. There are some states that did it very well and there are some states that did not. And when I say did not I mean we put out … the guidelines of a gateway phase one, phase two, phase three, some were followed very carefully and some were not. And those situations in which it were not, that led to the surging that you're showing on your chart there."

UK 'PUTS BRAKES' ON REOPENING

It comes as Britain on Friday (local time) "put the brakes on" easing lockdown measures and imposed new rules on millions of households in northern England, following concerns over a spike in coronavirus infections.

The reopening of high-risk activities such as casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks, which was meant to begin on Saturday, will be delayed until at least August 15, as will the reintroduction of indoor performances and pilot schemes of larger crowds at sporting events, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced.

"I have said our plan to reopen society and the economy is conditional that we would not hesitate to put the brakes on if required. Our assessment is that we should now squeeze that brake pedal," Mr Johnson said in a Downing Street briefing.

Mr Johnson, who earlier this week warned of a "second wave" of cases in Europe, added that Britain "cannot be complacent" about increasing infection numbers.

His announcement came hours after the government increased regional lockdown measures - under which people from different households are banned from meeting indoors - for some four million people across Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the restrictions were being brought in because people were "meeting and not abiding to social distancing".

"We take this action with a heavy heart, but we can see increasing rates of COVID across Europe and are determined to do whatever is necessary to keep people safe," Mr Hancock said on Twitter.

Government data released Friday showed there was "some evidence that the incidence of new infections has increased in recent weeks" in England.

However, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said "I don't think it is helpful" to talk yet of a second wave sweeping across Europe.

Originally published as Australia's grim new COVID milestone