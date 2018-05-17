Menu
Don't miss Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
Community

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is around the corner

17th May 2018 8:15 AM

IMMERSE your self in the wonderful stories filling the library while enjoying a cup of tea and cake for the Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday, May 24.

The Harry Bailey Memorial Library's Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea will bring together people from across the Coffs Coast to support the Cancer Council and work towards a cancer free future.

"This is a lovely way to feed your mind and body in one go and all for a very good cause," Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said.

"Probably everyone in the Coffs community has been affected by cancer.

"It may be you yourself, it may be a relative or it may be a friend. I doubt any of us has been untouched by this terrible disease but every year research uncovers new drugs, new approaches and new treatments and it's vitally important that life-saving research is supported until cancer becomes consigned to the history books.

Now in its 25th year, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is one of the Cancer Council's leading fundraising events.

Each year more than 11,000 Australians gather their friends, family or workmates, share a cuppa and tasty treats, and give support to those affected by cancer by raising funds for cancer research, prevention, advocacy and support services.

Morning tea will start at 10am.

