Australia's best flood to Coffs for Rotax Tour

A TRIO of locals and some rapid Kiwis are hot favourites for this weekend's fourth round of the nationwide Rotax Pro Tour Series in Coffs Harbour.

The Coffs Harbour Kart Club has three members in the capacity Rotax 125 Light field.

Regular campaigner in the national series Luke Collett will be joined by Jordan Matterson and Timothy Aebi in their quest for the top step of the podium.

They will have to contend with round two winner, New Zealand-based female racer, Madeline Stewart, who's looking to repeat the form that saw her take the win in Adelaide and maintain her top-of-the-table points advantage.

Last round winner, Bradley Jenner, from Victoria, sits second on the points standings.

The multi Australian champion is aiming to continue his good form heading into Coffs Harbour and book his ticket to November's Rotax World Finals to be held in Portugal.

The race between the younger competitors on the Rotax Pro Tour in Junior Max is also heating up.

Points leader Jac Preston was fast during the course of testing at the tricky Coffs track but he'll have the likes of Harrison Hoey applying intense pressure.

Practise and qualifying runs were held at the Phil Hawthorne Dr circuit yesterday. Racing starts today, with the finals being held tomorrow.