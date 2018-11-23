Australia's Augusta to stage its Classic

REIGNING CHAMP: Celine Boutier plays her approach shot on the dogleg 15th hole during the third round of the Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville Golf Resort.

REIGNING CHAMP: Celine Boutier plays her approach shot on the dogleg 15th hole during the third round of the Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville Golf Resort. Brad Greenshields

THE success of the inaugural Australian Ladies Classic Bonville in 2018 adds a feather to the cap of the Coffs Coast's burgeoning major sporting event calendar.

In partnership with Golf NSW and the State Government, Bonville Golf Resort is excited to announce the event is set to return to the acclaimed championship golf course from February 18 to 24.

Golf NSW CEO Stuart Fraser said he is excited to again be partnering with the NSW Government to bring this event to life.

"The confirmation of the 2019 tournament is a testament to the success of the 2018 event,” Fraser said.

"Once again, Bonville will play host to a number of the world's best female athletes in a professional competition that is sure to see some very exciting golf.”

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and the ALPG was in 2018 broadcast to over 65 countries across the globe attracting a little over $4million in associated media value.

"Our aim is to attract the best of the best to Bonville with a goal of making the Australian Ladies Classic one of the most talked about and attractive events on the tour,” Brad Daymond, Executive General Manager at Bonville Golf Resort said.

"We're thrilled to be showcasing Bonville and our beautiful region to the world once again.”

Preparations for 2019 have already begun ensuring that the golf course is absolutely spectacular once again.

The Australian Ladies Classic Bonville is quickly becoming a flagship major sporting event for the Coffs Coast, adding significantly to the regional visitor economy and positioning Coffs Harbour as a destination of choice for the high value International tourist.

Winners shared in a prize purse of $350,000.

Last year's winner Celine Boutier finished the tournament in emphatic style, finishing two shots ahead of her nearest rival and 10 under par for the event.

Boutier staved off challenges from the likes of England's Holly Clyburn and Australia's Hannah Green and Rebecca Artis during the final rounds.

A host of big names including World Golf Hall of Fame Inductee Dame Laura Davies and the USA's Christina Kim featured in the 2018 field and Bonville Golf Resort has their eyes squarely fixed on securing an even stronger contingent of marquee players for the 2019 event.