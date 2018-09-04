Tragic twist to Aussie’s Bali death

AN AUSTRALIAN tourist has died in a tragic accident during a last-minute holiday in Bali.

Kristen Mace, from Melbourne, reportedly had a seizure while walking alone and fell into a pool.

According to 9 News, her body was later found by friends.

The teenager, who was due to celebrate her 20th birthday tomorrow, has a history of epilepsy. She was a former student of Firbank Girls Grammar School in Brighton.

In a tragic twist, Kristen's death comes just three weeks after her mother Jodi passed away. The family had just held Jodi's funeral.

Friend Harrison Pirrie has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of bringing her home, which has raised more than $49,000 so far.

Mr Pirrie said her death was a "tragic accident".

Kristen Mace died this week in Bali

"The impact on the Mace family no doubt is indescribable," he said. "We need to raise funds to repatriate Kristen's body and cover funeral costs as insurance has not covered this.

"Kristen was an amazing girl and will be dearly missed by all.

"The circumstances over the last three weeks for the Mace family are beyond tragic."

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman told the Herald Sun the department was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Bali, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter.

"For privacy reasons we are unable to provide further details," the spokeswoman said.

Kristen Mace, photo via Facebook.

Kristen's death comes just days after another Australian tourist Ollie Dousset was flown back home after being involved in a horror accident in Bali.

Ollie Dousset, from Sydney, was injured in Bali. Picture: GoFundMe

The 26-year-old from Sydney's northern beaches had been travelling on the back of a scooter as he headed back to his accommodation in Uluwatu on August 11, when he was tragically run over by a cement truck as it attempted to overtake them.

He has since lost his leg.