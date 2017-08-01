Australian tennis great Merv Rose farewelled

LAID TO REST: Australian tennis great Mervyn Rose, 87, was farewelled by family and friends in Coffs Harbour on Monday.

AUSTRALIAN tennis great Mervyn Gordon Rose, 87, was laid to rest in Coffs Harbour on Monday.

Affectionately known as Merv, the former world number three was farewelled by family and friends at the Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens.

The seven-time major champion and 12-time finalist was described as a larrikin and one of the stars of Australia's golden era of tennis.

Rose, an aggressive left-hander, played singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

He won his first major title at the US Nationals, claiming the doubles in 1952 and 1953.

Rose also won the Australian Championships singles and doubles in 1954, the Wimbledon doubles in 1954 and mixed doubles in 1957, and the French Championships singles in 1958.

Rose died on July 23 and was remembered as being "simply the best” by family.