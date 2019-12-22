Australian star returns to where it all began

AUSTRALIAN Dolphin Maddy Gough returned to where it all began this week, dropping by to catch up with former coach Dean Laurence and his current crop of pupils.

Gough even trained with the current squad, with Laurence including some of Gough's favourite sets in the session to make her feel at home.

The 20-year-old has recently returned from Spain where she was in camp with the Australian team.

"It was great to see her again and the squad was so excited to have a swimmer from the Australian team swimming with them," Laurence said of Gough's visit.