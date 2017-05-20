Australian squad selection has Ky on a high

SURF lifesaver Ky Kinsela has taken a big step toward representing Australia at next year's Lifesaving World Championships.

The 16 year-old has been selected in the Australian Youth Life Saving Team squad which was picked with next year's big event in Adelaide clearly in mind.

Kinsela, a patrolling member of the Sawtell SLSC who still lives on the Coffs Coast even though he competes for Currumbin, admitted he was surprised when the email arrived in his inbox informing him of his selection in the Australian squad.

"I was feeling pretty good but I wasn't expecting anything,” he said.

His lack of confidence was despite a string of medal winning performances at the Queensland State Surf Life Saving Championships at Kirra Beach.

Competing in his under-17 age group, Kinsela won gold in the prestigious Ironman event as well as a silver and a bronze in the surf race and board race respectively.

His successful campaign in the state titles was topped off with a further four team medals.

Due to the rough conditions served up by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, the surf lifesaving star was unable to compete against the best in the country as the national titles were called off.

Selection in the squad though means Kinsela and 23 other elite young surf lifesavers will be joined by eight shadow squad members and a further 20 state representatives from around Australia following a shortened Aussies campaign.

Within the next fortnight selectors will name a team to compete at the start of the summer in the International Surf Rescue Challenge at Mt Maunganui in New Zealand.

Naturally Kinsela wants to be part of the action across the Tasman.

At the moment he's enjoying some down time but knows the hardwork in the pool with coach Dean Laurence and in the surf under the watchful eye of his mother Melinda isn't far off.

Eventually, only four male and four female athletes will be selected to compete in the world championships.

That makes an easy equation for the local to work out. He need to produce a big summer.

"You've just got to get results so they think about selecting you,” he said.