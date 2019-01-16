Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A soldier has died at Puckapunyal Army base. Picture: Mark Stewart
A soldier has died at Puckapunyal Army base. Picture: Mark Stewart
News

Australian soldier dies in training exercise

by Rohan Smith
16th Jan 2019 8:46 AM

A SOLDIER has collapsed and died during a routine training exercise at an Army base in central Victoria.

The soldier, who has not been named, died yesterday morning at the Puckapunyal Army base, 116km north of Melbourne.

The Department of Defence said the soldier collapsed during training and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was dead before paramedics arrived. The exact cause of death is unknown.

An Australian Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires at targets during Exercise Chong Ju at Puckapunyal training area in May last year.
An Australian Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires at targets during Exercise Chong Ju at Puckapunyal training area in May last year.

 

In a statement, the Department said CPR was performed before paramedics arrived.

"Defence has notified the soldier's family and is providing support to them during this difficult time," a spokesman said.

He said the death was "a tragedy and deeply felt by the Army family".

The Puckapunyal base, roughly 40,000 hectares, opened in 1939 and is one of Australia's biggest field training bases.

More to come

More Stories

adf death editors picks general-seniors-news puckapunyal army base soldier training exercise victoria

Top Stories

    Bundles of joy: We're bringing back the babies in 2019

    Bundles of joy: We're bringing back the babies in 2019

    News AS THE saying goes: 'Life is lived in black and white, until children are born, than it's pure colour.'

    Man found with drugs, fireworks faces court

    premium_icon Man found with drugs, fireworks faces court

    News The 47-year-old appeared in court at Coffs Harbour this week.

    Young man pleads guilty to string of fraud offences

    premium_icon Young man pleads guilty to string of fraud offences

    News The Sawtell man, 25, blamed his crimes on alcohol.

    Behind the scenes at high-tech packing facility

    premium_icon Behind the scenes at high-tech packing facility

    News The co-op was formed by just four farmers back in 2000.