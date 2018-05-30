Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nearly a quarter of online gamers are Australian seniors.
Nearly a quarter of online gamers are Australian seniors.
Technology

Australian seniors the new face of online gaming

by Seniors News
30th May 2018 11:33 AM | Updated: 11:33 AM

EVER watched a younger person playing an online game on their smartphone and thought they were wasting their lives?

Well you might need a quick re-think with new figures showing the 'Baby Boomer' generation are leading the charge of online gaming.

According to Nielsen, Australian seniors make up nearly a quarter of the 14.5 million people reaching for a device for a little bit of fun - the largest of any demographic.

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

And it's female over-55s who are leading the charge with 1.9 million older women averaging 15 hours and 49 minutes playing games such as Candy Crush Saga, Words With Friends 2 and Pokemon Go.

Meanwhile, smartphone remain the number one choice in online gaming followed by tablets and desktop computers.

editors picks gambling nielsen online gaming seniors

Top Stories

    Accused Coffs Harbour gunman faces court

    premium_icon Accused Coffs Harbour gunman faces court

    Crime A MAN arrested and charged in Grafton yesterday over a shooting in Coffs Harbour in February has faced Grafton Local Court

    Contractors hopes and fears after deputy premier meeting

    premium_icon Contractors hopes and fears after deputy premier meeting

    Politics "John seemed genuine about trying to help us."

    Should school speed limits be permanent?

    premium_icon Should school speed limits be permanent?

    News Should school crossings have a 40km/h limit outside school hours?

    • 30th May 2018 12:00 PM
    Grief for much loved mum, victim of horror crash

    Grief for much loved mum, victim of horror crash

    News Community left reeling after sudden death of a much loved local.

    • 30th May 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners