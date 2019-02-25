Menu
Australian restaurant owner, Damon Simms has been arrested in Cambodia after allegedly setting fire to his own eatery and using narcotics.
Crime

Australian restaurateur’s drug arrest in Cambodia

by Candace Sutton
25th Feb 2019 8:15 PM

AUSTRALIAN restaurateur Damon Simms has been arrested and charged with setting fire to his guesthouse eatery and using narcotics in the Cambodian resort town of Siem Reap.

Simms, 39, had operated Gabi's Guesthouse & Bistro in Siem Reap for several years.

But after allegedly using drugs and arguing with his mother and partner, police say he began to set fire to their belongings at the property.

Cambodian police allege Australian Damon Simms, 39, set fire to his establishment after taking narcotics.
The fire was extinguished, but caused substantial damage.

When police arrested Mr Simms, who is described as having dual Australian and Irish citizenship, they charged him with deliberate damage and illegal use of narcotics.

Siem Reap Provincial Court Investigating Judge Oum Chanthol sent Mr Simms to pre-trial detention in Siem Reap Prison, after rejecting his appeal for bail.

His case is set down to be heard in the Siem Reap Provincial Court.

Australian Damon Simms is arrested.
Simms is charged with deliberate damage and using narcotics.
Damon Simms at his guesthouse and bistro in Siem Reap where he was arrested after allegedly setting fire to it and taking drugs.
