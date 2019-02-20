Strict new rules for the big banks

Welcome to news.com.au's live politics blog.

Labor is turning up the pressure on the government as we enter the final days of parliament before the budget. Follow all the latest news live.

9:15am

ALAN JONES APOLOGISES TO TURNBULL

Radio and TV host Alan Jones has apologised to former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull for labelling him a "traitor to the nation".

On his Sky News program last night, Jones admitted he "went too far" in his criticism of Mr Turnbull.

"I accused Mr Turnbull of being a traitor to the nation," he said.

"I acknowledge that I had no justification for making that false statement and I unreservedly apologise to Mr Turnbull for doing so."

Broadcaster Alan Jones. Picture: AAP

9:00am

NEW TWIST IN CHEAP MILK SPAT

Labor says it will ask the ACCC to investigate the possibility of a floor price to help dairy farmers who are being paid less than the cost of producing their milk.

This debate was thrust back onto the agenda earlier this week when Woolworths announced it was scrapping its $1-a-litre milk.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud then ripped into Coles and Aldi for refusing to o the same.

He accused Aldi of "hiding under the stairs" and said Coles was only pretending to be a decent corporate citizen.

"Publicity stunts like (Coles) asking shoppers to donate at the counter to help struggling farmers are just a smokescreen to hide the fact they pay bugger all for milk," Mr Littleproud said.

"The farmers wouldn't need donations from the public if Coles and Aldi paid fair prices."

Coles said it would not axe its $1-a-litre Coles-branded milk, citing cost of living pressures on customers.

It said it would look for other ways to help farmers, including collecting customer donations and matching them dollar for dollar from next week.

It also pointed out it had committed $16 million over the past six months to support dairy farmers, and promised to continue liaising with the industry and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

But the minister said Coles had been saying that since August.

"So now it's time to put up or shut up. Act like a decent corporatecitizen instead of just pretending to," Mr Littleproud said.

Meanwhile, Aldi said low prices were a core promise to its customers.

It said it supported the dairy industry by accepting price increases that reflect difficult market conditions.

It sourced its milk from processors, not farmers and expected processors to pay primary producers a sustainable price.

Woolworths has scrapped its cheap milk.

8:50am

JULIA BANKS PRAISES ELLIS

Former Liberal MP Julia Banks has praised Labor's Kate Ellis for her valedictory speech on Monday.

In the speech Ms Ellis, who was first elected as a 26-year-old and quickly became Australia's youngest ever minister, said she had felt a "great burden" to demonstrate that women could be in parliament and have children at the same time.

But she said that burden no longer rested on her alone.

"Rightly or wrongly, I felt an overwhelming pressure that it was up to me to prove that a young woman could succeed here and hopefully make it easier for those who followed," Ms Ellis said.

"What changed for me is not that I thought I couldn't be a woman or a mother and do my job but that the pressure lifted.

"One day I looked around me and I just saw this inspiring army of passionate, talented, hardworking women that we have in our caucus. And I knew I could go."

Ms Ellis said "no boys club has ever voluntarily dismantled".

This morning Ms Banks said that comment was "pertinent", and parliament will not be "truly representative" until at least half its members are women.

8:30am

MICHAELIA CASH'S BAD-TEMPERED GRILLING

Michaelia Cash appeared in Senate Estimates last night, finally giving Labor a chance to grill her on the AWU investigation.

The long grilling essentially boiled down to an inconsistency between Ms Cash's assertion that she cooperated with the investigation, and the AFP's previous testimony that she declined to give it a witness statement.

"They sent the AFP a letter in relation to this inquiry," Deputy Commissioner Leanne Close told Estimates on Monday.

"And would you say that amounts to a witness statement?" Labor Senator Murray Watt asked.

"No. I would not classify it as a witness statement," she responded.

Last night Ms Cash said she was "not familiar" with the AFP's evidence and had not read the transcript.

"I can only give my evidence," she said.

Ms Cash said she had sent the Hansard of her previous answers on the topic to the AFP. She said the AFP could have requested more information from her if it wasn't satisfied, but did not.

The Estimates session was bad-tempered, as chair Ian Macdonald repeatedly clashed with Mr Watt and Penny Wong.

It was temporarily halted after Mr Watt offered to go down to the police station with Ms Cash so she could give a witness statement.

Ms Cash eventually told the senators she was "waiting for an apology" from them.

The DPP has said it decided not to prosecute someone as a result of the investigation because of a "lack of evidence", partly caused by the refusal of eight people to provide witness statements.

Senator Michaelia Cash appearing at Senate Estimates. Picture: Kym Smith

8:15am

LABOR'S NEW EDUCATION POLICIES

Tanya Plibersek is addressing the National Press Club later today, which means education will be back on the agenda.

In advance of her appearance, Labor has announced two new policies.

First, it will set up a National Principals' Academy to give Australia's principals advanced leadership training and support.

Second, it will increase funding by $300 million to give students with disability more support at school.

Tanya Plibersek. Picture: The Australian

8:00am

STRICT RULES FOR BIG BANKS

Labor has announced a flurry of new policies this morning, the most prominent of which is to implement strict new reporting requirements to hold the big banks to account.

The policy will require the ABC, the four major banks, APRA and ASIC to develop implementation plans in response to the royal commission by August 1 and submit them to the Royal Commission Implementation Taskforce.

The big four CEOs will also be forced to publicly outline their progress in a written report to the House of Representatives Economics Committee every six months.

"Scott Morrison voted against Labor's banking royal commission 26 times and he continues to not clean up the banks by continuing with his part-time parliament," Bill Shorten said.

"Only Labor can be trusted to clean up the banks - we've got draft legislation on the table to protect Australians and we'll make banking execs front up to parliament and explain what they are doing to clean up their act.

"The royal commission can't be left to gather dust on a bookshelf - Labor fought for this banking royal commission and we will continue the fight to make sure consumers are protected and the banks aren't let off the hook."