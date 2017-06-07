Australian masters battle it out on track

Spectators are more than welcome and there is an opportunity to get up close and personal with drivers and machinery.

WITH more than 20 years of history The Coffs Harbour East Coast Over 40's Titles has been given a new name and a new upgrade for 2017.

The Geoff King presents Over 40's Australian Kart Masters has been given national status and renamed Australian Kart Masters.

The event will be run similar to the past years with a few modifications.

It will boast the same friendly atmosphere with drivers travelling from all regions of Australia, including drivers from Western Australia and Tasmania.

Club members and the committee have done an amazing job to present the track in its usual high standard. This year, spectators will notice new additions: a new tech shed, gravel traps, underground water management, and for officials the control tower has been renovated with the addition of air-conditioning and a new coat of paint.

Racing starts on Friday and concludes Sunday with the running of the finals, where the Australian Masters Champion will be crowned at the Sawtell RSL presentation dinner.

This year features a double header with the Australian Kart Masters this weekend and the Australian Rotax Pro Tour next weekend, which incorportes the NSW State Titles.

If you want to see the next generation of Australian V8 or F1 champions head along for a look, and see the best drivers in karting from Australia and a large group of Internationals for good measure.

Locals Tim Aebi, Luke Collett, Jordan Mattherson and Seth Brown hope to use local knowledge to their advantage while matching their skills with the best.

Tim and Luke have experienced this type of racing before and know how hard this event will be.

Jordan has stepped up to the senior ranks and will be excited to see what he can do. Seth Brown at age 10 will jump up a few classes for his first run in a 125cc Water Cooled Rotax MAX in a

new Kosmic Kart, though being a local he has had limited laps as getting him physically fitted into this larger setup has been a challenge.