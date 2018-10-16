Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Justin Jordanoff has died after jumping off a cliff in Bali. Picture: Supplied
Justin Jordanoff has died after jumping off a cliff in Bali. Picture: Supplied
News

Aussie man dead after Bali cliff jump

by Staff writers
16th Oct 2018 6:24 AM

A WESTERN Australian man has died after jumping off a cliff in Bali.

Justin Jordanoff, 44, was holidaying at the popular Mahana Point on Nusa Ceningan when he jumped from a diving board into the ocean.

According to 9 News, the Busselton local leapt off the cliff, and was able to walk out of the water, down to the nearby Blue Lagoon Beach.

Justin Jordanoff from Busselton, WA, has died after jumping off a cliff in Bali.
Justin Jordanoff from Busselton, WA, has died after jumping off a cliff in Bali.

But, according to the 9 News report, he lost consciousness, after feeling dizzy and hot.

Mr Jordanoff was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy will confirm Mr Jordanoff's exact cause of death, but his family suspects he may have suffered a heart attack.

"The local Balinese doctor believes Justin suffered a heart attack due to strenuous swimming against a rip in the ocean," the family told 9 News in a statement.

"He was fine after getting out of the water but half an hour later had the heart attack."

Mr Jordanoff's family have travelled to Bali in the wake of the tragedy.

Related Items

Show More
australian bali cliff jump editors picks travel

Top Stories

    How abused kids' plight turned student to social work

    premium_icon How abused kids' plight turned student to social work

    Politics The moment that Sabrina realised she needed to change career plans to help the region's kids.

    Win a journey to Japan

    Win a journey to Japan

    News Win the holiday of a lifetime.

    Thieves make a fiery transaction

    premium_icon Thieves make a fiery transaction

    News The ATM was stolen and set alight.

    Car collides with tree south of Grafton

    Car collides with tree south of Grafton

    Breaking OCCUPANTS retrieved from vehicle after tree collision

    Local Partners