First person arrested for possessing child sex doll

A man has become the first person arrested in South Australia for possessing a child-like sex doll under new Commonwealth laws.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after New South Wales Police and AUSTRAC, the financial intelligence and regulation agency, sent information to local police.

The doll was allegedly purchased from a consignor in China in December 2018 using a PayPal account.

The 30-year-old man was charged late on Tuesday. Picture: AFP

The man is also accused of buying children's clothing including school uniforms and underwear, online.

The man's house was raided and the doll, computer, phone and bank card were seized. Police will allege child exploitation material was found on the computer. He was bailed to appear in Naracoorte Magistrates Court in March.

AFP South Australia Acting Commander Gail McLure said the dolls objectified children and desensitised their users.

"Some dolls are even robotic and designed to respond positively to the abuse," she said.

"The Australian Federal Police does not condone any form of child exploitation, or activity of any kind that reinforces the sexualisation of children.

"This includes sexual gratification activity using items depicting children - these anatomically correct dolls are legally considered child exploitation material."

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton labelled the offending insidious and said it was vital to put the safety of children first.

"This arrest is another example of our federal and state agencies working closely together and I pay tribute to the hardworking officers who dedicate themselves to making our communities a safer place."

The man faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for possessing the doll.

Australian Border Force officers seize all child-like sex dolls they intercept entering the country.