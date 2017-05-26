22°
Australian Expos will be playing in Coffs

26th May 2017 3:00 AM
Blue Sox player Nick Dollin will tour with the Expos.
Blue Sox player Nick Dollin will tour with the Expos.

COFFS Harbour's representative baseball team will once again meet with the Australian Expos.

The Expos squad is finetuning its preparations for a 21-day tour of the United States and the match against Coffs Harbour is an important part of that.

Spearheaded by local identity, Michael Crossland, the 18-man Expos squad will once again feature local youths, with Cameron Martin and Nick Dollin selected to tour.

A speedy utility player, 18-year-old Martin will be making his second tour of the States.

Just 15 years of age, Dollin will make his first tour in Expos colours to the country of his birth.

Both players are excited by the opportunities the tour presents where they will live in with host families in California and Hawaii.

The squad will compete in 16 matches, and take in games played by the best in the business, attending MLB matches while there.

For Crossland, the criteria for selection is down to the simple philosophy of the three As - attitude, academic achievement and ability.

More than 600 players have made the tour over the past 28 years and Crossland is proud of the fact that each player returns as a better baseballer and better person for the experience.

The match against Coffs Harbour will take place tomorrow at the Stadium Drive diamonds from 10am.

australian expos baseball cameron martin coffs harbour baseball association michael crossland nick dollin

