Aussie dollar hits two-year low

An elderly man look at the market trading boards on show at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney. Picture: Getty

THE Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped towards recent 30-month lows as resoundingly upbeat US economic data pushed Treasury yields to near-decade highs and sent the greenback soaring.

The Australian dollar went as deep as 70.93 US cents on Thursday to within striking distance of a more than two and a half year trough of 70.85 US cents set last month.

The Aussie was last at 71.00 US cents, paring some of its losses after official data showed a stronger-than-expected $1.6 billion trade surplus for August.

It is the first time the Aussie dollar has fallen below 71 US cents since February 2016.

"The Aussie and the kiwi are expected to remain under pressure today with breaks into new ranges possibly stretching the move even further," Nick Twidale, Sydney-based analyst at Rakuten Securities Australia, said in a note.

The US dollar took off after an influential survey of the US services sector showed activity at its strongest since August 1997, sparking speculation the payrolls report on Friday could also surprise.

In response, two-year Treasury yields hit decade highs of 2.88 per cent while the 10-year jumped to a seven-year top of 3.18 per cent.

Global yields followed Treasuries higher.

The news comes as the Australians share market closed higher, buoyed by the banks and commodity-related stocks.

CommSec market analyst James Tao said the combination of rising interest rates in the US and expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia will leave the cash rate at a record low for another year has devalued the Aussie dollar. The week-long public holiday in China has also compounded the shrinking local currency.

"There's not too much from Asia to really push the Aussie dollar higher, which we're obviously very reliant on," Mr Tao said.

The declining Aussie dollar does, however, make local shares more attractive to foreign investors and contributes to the strength of the market's indices, he said.

Rising oil prices pushed energy stocks higher with Origin Energy, Oil Search Limited and Santos all up more than one per cent.

The banks also lifted, taking a lead from the US where strong economic data fuelled a rise in Treasury yields and lifted financial stocks. NAB had the smallest gain, up 0.2 per cent to $27.25, and Westpac the strongest, up 0.9 per cent to $27.39.

Bank of Queensland was up 2.2 per cent to $11.01 after the regional lender reported a slip in profit but a reduction in faulty loans.

Soaring aluminium prices, following the closure of Norsk Hydro's Alunorte refinery in Brazil, helped lift South32 shares by 7.3 per cent to $4.25, but a dip in the gold price has seen Northern Star, Evolution, and Newcrest Mining retrace yesterday's gains.

Gold stocks dropped after news the Italian government appears to have softened its populist stance on its budget deficit and debt, soothing investors' nerves and sparking a move back to other higher-risk assets.

Copper prices fell overnight, too, but shares in mining giant BHP were up 0.9 per cent after it predicted China's overseas expansion would boost copper use by 1.6 million tonnes, or roughly seven per cent of annual demand. Meanwhile, Australia's trade surplus rose four per cent to $1.6 billion for August, despite falling export revenue from mining exports, with the export of meat, wool, beverages and gold contributing to the overall rise.

ON THE ASX:

* The S&P/ASX200 was up 30.2 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 6176.3 points

* The All Ordinaries was 28.6 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 6293.8 points

* In futures trading the SPI200 futures index was up 35 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 6178.0 points at 4.30PM AEST.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 4.30PM AEST:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 70.83 US cents, from 71.81 US cents on Wednesday.

* 80.99 Japanese yen, from 81.70

* 61.70 euro cents, from 62.01

* 54.72 British pence, from 55.22

* 109.11 NZ cents, from 109.12

GOLD: The spot price of gold in Sydney at 4.30PM AEST was $US1197.76 per fine ounce, from $US1203.68 on Wednesday.