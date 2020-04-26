Australian death toll climbs to 84

An 82-year-old man in NSW died from coronavirus overnight, taking the national death toll to 84.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard revealed the state recorded eight new cases of the virus.

There are now 3002 cases in NSW.

"I want to stress that of the 3002 cases, 2208 people have fully recovered," Mr Hazzard said.

"So that's a very positive message to our community, that despite the very contagious nature of this particular virus, by far, the bulk of people are actually recovering and doing very well."

Elsewhere in the last 24-hours there was one death in Victoria and another in Tasmania.

A man in his 90s died in hospital in Victoria, while in Tasmania another man in his 90s died at the Mersey hospital, it was announced on Sunday.

Australia has now recorded 6694 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2994 in New South Wales, 1346 in Victoria, 1026 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 549 in Western Australia, 207 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

The United States has seen the highest number of deaths for a single country with 53,070 fatalities, followed by Italy at 26,384, Spain 22,902, France 22,614 and the United Kingdom 20,319.