The global cricket community has been rocked by the shock and sudden death of an Australian cricket icon who lost his life in Mumbai.
Cricket

An Australian cricket legend has died

by James McKern
24th Sep 2020 8:50 PM

The cricket world has been left reeling after the shock and sudden death of Australian legend Dean Jones.

Jones was only 59 when he passed away in Mumbai with the news of his death sending shockwaves across the globe.

The Australian cricket legend was in India working in the commentary booth for the IPL when it is believed he suffered a sudden heart attack, according to ESPNCricInfo.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM," Star India, who Jones was a commentator for, confirmed through a statement. "He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe."

Jones played in 52 Tests for Australia, scoring 3631 runs and registering 11 centuries throughout his career.

 

Originally published as Australian cricket legend dead at 59

cricket dean jones

