Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 4500 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia. Picture: Liam Kidston.
More than 4500 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia. Picture: Liam Kidston.
News

Australia records 20th coronavirus death

1st Apr 2020 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM

A 95-year-old woman has died overnight in NSW, taking the national virus death toll to 20.

The elderly woman who died was living at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge, in Sydney's north, where a cluster outbreak has caused five fatalities and infections.

NSW has recorded 150 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's total to 2182.

A total of 4711 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia and 20 people have died.

There are 2182 cases in NSW, 917 in Victoria, 743 in Queensland, 337 in South Australia, 364 in Western Australia, 69 in Tasmania, 80 in the Australian Capital Territory and 19 in the Northern Territory.

 

More to come

 

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Capacity doubled as COVID-19 cases rise on Mid North Coast

        premium_icon Capacity doubled as COVID-19 cases rise on Mid North Coast

        News The local health district will boost capacity as the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases rise.

        Doctors, nurses unite in Shire to open drive-through clinic

        premium_icon Doctors, nurses unite in Shire to open drive-through clinic

        News In absence of government funding, an independent clinic has opened.

        From takeaway to exercise: Unravelling NSW’s virus laws

        premium_icon From takeaway to exercise: Unravelling NSW’s virus laws

        Information Questions answered on COVID-19 social distancing rules in NSW

        Purple patch for Coffs trainer continues in Grafton

        premium_icon Purple patch for Coffs trainer continues in Grafton

        Sport It was Gangika’s third win at her 13th start