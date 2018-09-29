Fans rail at Fake Fergie at AFL GF

MEMO to Australia: Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas last year.

In what shouldn't have been a major surprise but appeared to be given the reaction on social media, the American group consisting of rappers will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo performed at the AFL Grand Final without their former vocalist.

The trio received mixed reviews for a performance that included hits Let's Get It Started, Big Love, Where Is The Love? and I Gotta Feeling.

But it was the absence of 43-year-old Fergie which caused the biggest stir as an unknown replacement filled her shoes.

Where is the love? More like where is the Fergie? — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) September 29, 2018

Anyone else missing Fergie??? #aflgf — Johanna Griggs (@JohGriggs7) September 29, 2018

Fergie left the band in 2017 to pursue a solo career after switching from record company Interscope records and signing with BMG.

While no official word appeared on why she left the group, rumours swirled around her being replaced by Nicole Scherzinger.

"Nicole is on the new BEP project as well," said will.i.am to ahlanlive.

"I don't want to go into details how she's involved yet," he added.

Her intention was to release a follow up to her 2006 album The Dutchess, but that may have hit a slight speed bump after her less than impressive performance at the NBA All-Star game.

Her performance had the crowd trying their best to contain their laughter with even NBA star's struggling to deal with the rendition.

There did appear to be some audio issues with scratchy sound broadcast on Channel 7 but there was a pretty even balance of positive and negative reaction on Twitter.

Thankfully Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes followed to huge applause, kickstarting his performance with Flame Trees.

While his performance also divided opinions, the feedback for the icon was more in the positive camp than what it was for the headline act.