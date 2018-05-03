Australia Post makes the move to delivering six days a week

THANKS to a new Australia Post initiative, from the end of this year you can check your letterbox an extra day each week.

Australia Post will deliver parcels on Saturdays and extend guaranteed next-day Express Post letter and satchel delivery to households six days a week from the end of the year. In addition, Australia Post corporate outlets will also open on Saturdays nationwide.

Australia Post provides six-day service during the Christmas period and from this year these will be accessible all-year-round.

Australia Post Managing Director & CEO Ahmed Fahour said the change is in direct response to customer demand.

"Our customers have told us that they would like to see more services from us and this is the next step in growing our offering to meet those expectations," Mr Fahour said.

The announcement of the Australia Post is changing its business also included an improvement to its digital presence.

"We're not only expanding our range of trusted physical services but we're also building digital infrastructure, such as our Digital Mailbox, that replicates the convenience, privacy, control, reliability and trust that we've always offered Australian consumers via our physical networks," he said.

"The Digital Mailbox provides free of charge access to your mail from many providers including Telstra, AMP, Sydney Water, Yarra Valley Water, Brisbane City Council, on any internet enabled device, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"If the mail is a bill, it can be paid directly through your mailbox and then digitally stored securely, free of charge."

Mr Fahour also announced that from next year, in addition to the six-day-a-week guaranteed next-day Express Post letters and satchels service, all Australians would have access to a choice of speed (regular or priority) for letter delivery, similar to first and second class stamps in New Zealand, the UK and USA, following on from the introduction of a two speed letter service for Australian businesses on June 2.