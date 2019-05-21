Head scratcher: Langer’s growing selection dilemma

NATHAN Lyon and Adam Zampa have both urged coach Justin Langer to break with Australian tradition and back in twin spin at the World Cup.

The tweakers have trained closely together over the past five months and believe their partnership can help flip games during the middle overs.

"I don't think there's anything better than watching two spinners bowl in tandem," Lyon said.

"I've been able to tie down one end and Adam's been able to attack. Two spinners in white-ball cricket is pretty useful, and that's been proven over the last couple of tours."

Australian batsmen were bombarded with four hours of consecutive spin bowling during mini practice games at training before they took a two-hour bus to Southampton.

Langer identified his batsmen's weakness against spin bowling at last December's ODI crisis meeting, where Australia's game plan was overhauled.

Zampa said he "loved" playing with Lyon because of the pressure the Test great created.

Nathan Lyon (R) is pressing his case for a bigger role in the one-day side. Picture: AAP

"We play two different roles," Zampa said.

"He is so accurate, a beautiful off-spinner who bowls to his field really well. He bowls really tight and it means I can attack."

Zampa sought a T20 contract at Essex last year after missing Australia's ODI tour of England.

The legspinner jagged 12 wickets in nine matches at some of the grounds he is about to play on.

Zampa compared his journey to "genuine wicket-taker" Adil Rashid, who has finally been backed in by England to play every game despite leaking plenty of runs.

Rashid's 129 wickets since the 2015 World Cup ranks No. 1 in the world as he has enjoyed success against Steve Smith (five dismissals), Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis (both four).

Adam Zampa is congratulated by teammate Glenn Maxwell during their World Cup warm-up match. Picture: Getty

Zampa invited Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan - who Australia confronts in their World Cup opener on June 1 - to the nets in Moe after they faced off in the Big Bash League in January.

"I am so glad I did that because I now know I could never ever bowl like Rashid Khan," Zampa said.

"But having that information hopefully will now help me give that to our batters. But Rashid Khan is a once in a lifetime bowler."

Zampa and Lyon have decided to join forces instead of competing for one place in the team.

Rashid Khan had a net session with Zampa this January. Picture: Getty

"We've made a really crucial effort to put in a lot of time with each other," Zampa said.

"It was a few months ago we actually spoke to each other and said, 'We can play a huge role … so let's do everything we can to make sure we're both there'.

"We've communicated really well over the last few months. We speak a lot in the nets, we speak a lot in the field, just anything about spin bowling, field settings or how the ball is going to come out.

"(Taking middle-over wickets) Finchy is big on. If you are bowling to the middle and lower order in the last 10 overs it makes it so much easier for your fast bowlers at the death.

"If you are bowling to 'in' batsman like a Virat (Kohli) or Jos Buttler it makes it a lot harder."