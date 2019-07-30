Australia could pay price for Ashes concussion rule

Australia and England will be part of the first Tests to use the concussion subs rules. Picture: Getty

The Ashes will be a testing period for the new concussion substitute rules with a concession that guidelines around the like-for-like replacements could have loopholes that need to be closed.

Concussion subs can be used for the first time in international cricket beginning with the first Test and both teams will be briefed fully on how they will work.

One element could see batting or bowling restrictions placed on any replacements during the series if a conventional like-for-like replacement is not available.

The rule only applies for concussions suffered during a game, and with just one spinner in Australia's 17-man squad a head knock for Nathan Lyon could leave the tourists a bowler short.

"In terms of the like for like replacement, the match referee will have sole discretion," International Cricket Council general manager Geoff Allardice said on Monday.

"There will be a period where we will find out if there are any loopholes.

"The match referee could put restrictions in place. If there is an all-rounder replacing a batter, then he might not be able to bowl. The referee has some flexibility to best accommodate a like-for-like replacement.

"Every circumstance will be different, depending on when the player is requested to be replaced.

"If it's a bowler and they only have a batting innings left, the decision might be different than if the same player was injured and there as a bowling innings left.

"The treatment of the player is the number one priority for this. If the players is to take no further par in the game really comes down to the medical staff.

"Whether there is a replacement available is the secondary consideration."

The concussion sub rule was introduced after a two-year trial in Australian domestic cricket. It was also introduced in to English county cricket last year.

